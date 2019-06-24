Sarasota Real Estate Team Receives Top Honors

SARASOTA, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue Real Estate is proud to announce that "The SRQ Duo" has been selected for the 2019 "Best of Sarasota" Award in the Real Estate Agents category by the Sarasota Award Program. This is the third award for the couple in the last four years (2016, 2017 & 2019). The SRQ Duo (SRQ is the airport code for Sarasota) consists of Jamie and Mark Coppens, both licensed agents in the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch real estate markets. Mark was recently tapped as the Managing Broker of Living Vogue Real Estate, which opened an office in downtown Sarasota back in January.

Each year, the Sarasota Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. These exceptional companies help make the Sarasota area a great place to live, work, and play.

"We are thankful to be recognized by the local community and our business peers for the year's hard work and effort. This award, along with being the highest consumer-rated agents in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, demonstrates our continued focus on client satisfaction. We have some big upcoming news and expansion on the horizon and look forward to continued growth in the Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, and surrounding markets," said Mark Coppens, Broker of Living Vogue Real Estate (Living Vogue LLC).

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Sarasota Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Sarasota Award Program and data provided by third parties.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate is redefining the way people buy and sell real estate by focusing on the lifestyle aspects of properties rather than just their physical and financial attributes. Online search engines have evolved the industry to the extent that traditional brokerages are no longer the gatekeepers of real estate information. Living Vogue has embraced this paradigm shift to a consumer-driven market, disrupting the conventional model and adding value by marketing properties according to how you would actually live in them. Sarasota, Florida was chosen as the headquarters and flagship office because it embodies the Living Vogue brand – an appreciation for leisure, social gatherings, arts, and culture. Delivering an elite level of personal service, their team of highly influential "lifestyle-agents" feature stylish properties listed for sale in downtown Sarasota, West of Trail, the various keys including Siesta Key, Lido Key & Saint Armands, Longboat Key, Anna Maria, and Lakewood Ranch. A second office is planned for Lakewood Ranch, with a target opening date in early 2020. Expansions are also planned for the St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Miami markets. The company is built around a team of agents known as "The SRQ Duo," consisting of Mark and Jamie Coppens. The couple is annually ranked in the top 1% of agents for sales volume in Sarasota and Manatee counties, with over $30MM in transactions each year. They are currently the highest consumer rated agents on popular search sites Zillow and Trulia for the Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota real estate markets. They represent buyers and sellers of residential real estate.

ABOUT THE SARASOTA AWARD PROGRAM

The Sarasota Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Sarasota area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The Sarasota Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. The mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the broader economy.

Media Contact: Jamie Coppens. (941) 444-0436. jamie@thesrqduo.com

