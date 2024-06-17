Sarasota Teen Violinist Played at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classical violinist Elijah Luzginov, 18, of Sarasota, Florida, was among the musicians who performed during the American Protégé Winners Recital on June 16 at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

American Protégé International Music Competitions are designed for young musicians, actors and singers. For more than 14 years, this organization has advanced the careers of its participants. Winners of the annual competitions are introduced to new audiences on stage in NYC.

Luzginov captivated the audience with his performance of "Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugani" by Fritz Kreisler during the recital. Every note he plays is infused with precision and emotion, making his music unforgettable.

Luzginov began playing violin when he was 4 years old. He was selected as first violin for the Perlman Music Program for three years, playing in an orchestra of young musical prodigies conducted by Itzhak Perlman. He also received first place in the Ida and Wolf Concerto Competition.

He has been the concertmaster for the Sarasota Youth Orchestra for two years. In addition, he performs as a soloist all over southern Florida. Luzginov also plays in a quartet.

For more information on Luzginov, visit www.elijahtheviolinist.com

