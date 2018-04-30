Saratoga County Announces New Partnership with Inside Rx for County Prescription Drug Discount Program

This program is designed for use by people without insurance or when something is not covered by a cardholders' current health insurance plan. There is no charge to residents or the County to belong to this program.

"We are excited to be able to provide our residents with the opportunity to lower their prescription drug costs through this program," said Stillwater Supervisor Ed Kinowski, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. "Saratoga County is proud to be named one of New York's healthiest counties year after year, and wellness programs like this are an important reason why. This partnership will help our residents get access to the prescriptions they need to improve and maintain healthy lifestyles and address medical concerns."

As a partially owned subsidiary of Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX), Inside Rx works with manufacturers and retail pharmacies to provide savings for eligible patients who pay full-list price on prescription medications, through the Inside Rx savings card.

"Inside Rx and Saratoga County want to make sure that residents paying full-list price for their prescription medications take advantage of the deep discounts offered through Inside Rx," said Leslie Achter, CEO. "Inside Rx is proud to feature more than 100 brand-name medications at a savings average of 40 percent, and a robust list of generics with an average of nearly 80 percent off retail." *

In addition, the Inside Rx Pets program can offer savings on select medications commonly prescribed for pets such as insulin and antibiotics, as well as seizure, glaucoma, and anti-inflammatory drugs, purchased at any of the participating pharmacies in the Saratoga area.

The Inside Rx card is widely available through various outlets. Saratoga County residents can download the card and check the list of participating pharmacies, medication listing, and usage terms at InsideRx.com/Saratoga, www.saratogacountyny.gov or their town and city websites. The card will also be available at local town halls, libraries, participating pharmacies and physician offices. Saratoga County and Inside Rx are jointly reaching out to pharmacies to make sure the cards are available for paying customers, and that pharmacies know how to apply the savings.

Benefiting from these discounts is easy for eligible patients who only need to present the discount card at participating pharmacies, including national chains such as CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Rite Aid, and Walgreens. There is no membership fee or other costs to obtain the card, which could save eligible patients hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year. Visit InsideRx.com for more information on pricing, and a list of featured brand medications.

*Average savings rates stated are based on savings for over 50% of eligible Inside Rx users, based on cash price versus Inside Rx price for featured brand medications. Eligibility restrictions apply; visit insiderx.com for details. Inside Rx card is not insurance.

About Saratoga County

With its friendly people, thriving tourism, and one of the lowest county tax rates in the state, Saratoga County is an excellent place to live, work and visit. We are proud of our strong commercial growth and a diverse local economy that ranges from Global Foundries, the largest high-tech economic development project in the country, to thriving family farms that are some of the best in Upstate New York. Our cultural venues, excellent schools and colleges along with trails, parks and recreation programs make Saratoga County a great place to call home.

Saratoga County is governed by a County Board of Supervisors, who collectively represent more than 220,000 residents in the fastest growing county in the State.

About Inside Rx

Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Inside Rx provides affordable access to prescription medication for the uninsured and those navigating the changing healthcare landscape.

Powered by our parent company, Express Scripts, and working collaboratively across the pharmacy supply chain, Inside Rx delivers access to a broad list of branded medications that treat many common, chronic health conditions. For a complete list of the medications and participating pharmacies, as well as instructions for downloading the card and eligibility information, please visit InsideRx.com or follow us @Inside_Rx on Twitter.

Saratoga Media Contact: Ridge Harris, 518-378-6530 Ridge@GramComm.com Inside Rx Contact: Jennifer Luddy, 201.269.6402

Jennifer_Luddy@Express-Scripts.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saratoga-county-announces-new-partnership-with-inside-rx-for-county-prescription-drug-discount-program-300638924.html

SOURCE Inside Rx

Related Links

https://insiderx.com

