Saratoga Group hires Steve Sacher - COO

AUBURN, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saratoga Group has announced the recent addition of Steve Sacher as COO to their executive team.

Steve was previously a VP and Director of Operations at Monte Christo Communities. His career in the MH space started at Cascade Community Management where he began as a Regional Manager and quickly moved into leadership and operational roles.

"I am grateful and excited to have Steve join our team," says Saratoga's Founder and CEO Sam Hales. "His abundance mentality and genuine concern about creating real community made him such a natural fit."

Steve is overseeing the optimization of Saratoga's swelling portfolio of communities. Saratoga Group now owns 46 communities with over 4000 pads with their network of investors. The majority of these communities are located in the Southeast. Steve is relocating to Tennessee to open up Saratoga's new office in Knoxville.

Saratoga's executive team now includes Becky Smallwood (CFO), Luke Hales (CTO), Steve Sacher (COO) and Sam Hales (CEO).

About Saratoga Group

Saratoga Group was established in 2011 and has been exclusively focused on the acquisition and improvement of Mobile Home Communities since 2017.

For additional information regarding Saratoga Group or upcoming investments, please contact them at [email protected] or 916 596-9000. These investments are only available to accredited investors per Reg D 506(c).

