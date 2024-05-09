"We couldn't be prouder to have our water deemed some of the finest in the world," says Brittany Lewis, Brand Manager of Saratoga. "For over a hundred and fifty years, Saratoga was this secret, hidden gem from upstate New York, enjoyed in the Northeast. Now word is spreading everywhere, and we couldn't be more thrilled."

The Taste & Design was held in Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain, on April 26, hosted in collaboration with the prestigious Basque Culinary Center. 110 brands participated, and categories were based on still versus sparkling, including: super low minerality, low minerality, medium minerality, high minerality, very high minerality, and curated.

Called the FineWaters International Water Tasting Competition, the contest includes blind taste tests by a five-member panel of professional and experienced international water sommeliers and experts from the U.S., France, Romania, Japan, South Africa, and Germany.

For a full list of winners, click here .

About Saratoga® Spring Water:

Born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, Saratoga® Spring Water has become synonymous with quality, carefully curated, still and sparkling water. Served in fine dining establishments and luxury resorts, Saratoga® is now available to enjoy at home! Visit saratogawater.com .

About FineWaters:

FineWaters is the leading authority on premium waters, dedicated to promoting the culture, appreciation, and artistry of water worldwide. FineWaters SUMMIT is a highly esteemed annual event that brings together industry professionals, water connoisseurs, and gastronomic experts to explore and celebrate the diverse world of fine waters.

"Water is no longer just water; it is a natural product with terror that holds experiences and gives wellness. Water can be paired with food and curated by water sommeliers. We are excited to have collaborated with the Basque Culinary Center to bring the world of fine water beyond hydration to Spain." - Michael Mascha, FineWaters

