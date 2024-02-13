Saravanan Karuppiah Receives Two Globee® Awards as the Most Innovative Person of the Year

Leading Medical Software Engineer Recognized for Achievements in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Health Products and Services; and Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics Sectors

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saravanan Karuppiah, a senior lead medical software engineer, has been named a Bronze Globee® winner in two categories at the prestigious 11th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership. Karuppiah was recognized as Most Innovative Person of the Year in two categories: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Health Products & Services, and Automotive, Transportation, Storage, & Logistics. Karuppiah was spotlighted as a beacon of leadership across the globe for his exceptional accomplishments, visionary strategies, and commendable initiatives. The Globee® Awards were established to recognize and award individuals from around the world for their accomplishments in business and technology-related categories. The purpose of the awards is to honor and encourage excellence in industries that shape the future.

Saravanan Karrupiah

"I am honored to receive these awards and proud to know that my contributions to addressing healthcare costs, sustainable development, and patient comfort, as well as vehicle fuel adulteration and sustainable development were recognized by the judges," Karuppiah said. "The remarks from the judges highlighted the significance of my contributions to propel industry transformation. They have inspired me to persevere in my efforts to develop solutions that enhance businesses and quality of life. I would like to extend a special thanks to Globee® for providing a strong platform for promoting excellence. I am pleased to be recognized among the world's best."

The rigorous judging process for the Globee® Awards for Leadership involved more than 400 industry experts, executives, and professionals from diverse fields and backgrounds.

San Madan, president of the Globee® Awards, extended heartfelt congratulations to the winners. She commended their exceptional accomplishments and unwavering dedication to excellence, which have set new industry benchmarks. The winners have demonstrated unmatched innovation, leadership prowess, and steadfast perseverance. San Madan hopes that their success will serve as an inspiration, motivating others to reach greater heights and make a positive impact on the world.

Karuppiah has more than two decades of experience in architecture and development of embedded software for medical devices and regulatory standards for medical devices. He has been instrumental in the design and development of numerous cardiac, pharmaceutical, surgical, and diagnostic products and tools. Karuppiah is a senior lead medical software engineer for a medical device subsystems designer and manufacturer and has additional expertise in the automotive software domain. Karuppiah is a published subject-matter expert and has served as a judge for several prestigious awards. He holds a Master of Science in software engineering from The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (India) and a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Madras.

