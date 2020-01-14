Saray Lopez Awarded the 2019 Inclusive Leader Award from the Diversity Leadership Alliance, Arizona's Premier Diversity Education Organization

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saray Lopez, director of student diversity, equity and inclusion at University of Phoenix, has been awarded the 2019 Inclusive Leader Award from the Diversity Leadership Alliance (DLA). The award recognizes Lopez for serving as a role model for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University and within the Phoenix community.

The award was presented to Lopez at the 18th Annual Diversity Conference and Awards Luncheon at the Phoenix Convention Center. In her role, Lopez has helped build stronger relationships between the University and regional community groups, chambers of commerce and employers. She has worked to bring and host a series of diversity-focused leadership events across the state and is an advocate for services that prepare future generations for a culturally inclusive workforce. In addition, Lopez serves as a volunteer mentor to young women to help them build their confidence and reach for their dreams.

"It is an honor to receive the Inclusive Leader Award from the Diversity Leadership Alliance and be recognized for the work I have done alongside my colleagues and community partners in the diversity, equity and inclusion space in Arizona," Lopez said. "Being able to create access for individuals from underprivileged populations to help enhance their education has been rewarding. I am proud that this award will help to highlight the work happening in the diversity space at University of Phoenix."

Lopez joined University of Phoenix in 2015 to help foster relationships with Phoenix-area Hispanic organizations but transitioned into the newly formed Office of Multicultural Affairs and Diversity a year later to help build a series of diversity initiatives and events. This is her second recognition for diversity and inclusion efforts. In 2016, she was featured as the cover story of Diverse Issues in Higher Education for Hispanic Heritage Month to highlight her work in providing education opportunities to Phoenix Hispanic communities.

"Saray has done tremendous work in providing equity and inclusion opportunities for our diverse student and faculty population," said Kelly Hermann, vice president of accessibility, equity & inclusion. "As a University, we are tremendously proud of her accomplishments and the recognition of the impact she is making in the lives of underserved populations in Arizona."

Read more about Lopez' work in the Arizona community on the University of Phoenix blog: https://www.phoenix.edu/students/articles/lopez-recognized-for-work-in-diversity-inclusion-at-uopx.html.

Diversity and Inclusion at University of Phoenix

Since 1976, University of Phoenix has helped provide working adults from all backgrounds with access to quality higher education to help improve their lives. In 2015, the University created the Office of Multicultural Affairs & Diversity to further embrace the diversity of its students, faculty and employees through a commitment to acceptance, awareness and inclusion. The goal of the office is to develop and implement services, programs, initiatives and community engagement that promote inclusive and cross-cultural understanding and appreciation of diversity.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs & Diversity is involved with a number of national and local organizations focused on the needs of multicultural communities. Active memberships and partnerships include:

Achieving My Purpose

American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE)

Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education (AMEPAC)

Commission for Postsecondary Education (AMEPAC) Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Arizona Martin Luther King Jr. Awards & Scholarship Breakfast

Awards & Scholarship Breakfast Arizona Multicultural Education Conference

Association of Latino Professionals for America – Phoenix Chapter

Diversity Leadership Alliance

National Diversity Council

National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN)

New Venture Fund's National Network of State Teachers of the Year – Black Male Project

Sphinx Educational Fund –Thurgood Marshall College Fund

State of Black Arizona

Tempe Union High School District

US Black Chamber of Commerce

For more information about the University's diversity and inclusion efforts, visit https://www.phoenix.edu/about_us/multicultural.html.

