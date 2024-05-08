SARC LAUNCHES GLOBAL SARCOMA CENTERS REGISTRY SUPPORTING PATIENT AND CLINICIAN ACCESS TO PROGRAMS EXPERT IN THE DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF SARCOMA (RARE AND ULTRARARE CANCER TYPES COMPRISING 15-20% OF CHILDHOOD CANCERS AND 1% OF ADULT CANCERS)

SARC has today launched a new resource for patients and caregivers, helping to facilitate access to expert sarcoma programs for more accurate, timely, and informed diagnoses and treatments for rare and ultrarare connective tissue cancers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SARC (Sarcoma Alliance for Research Through Collaboration) is proud to announce the launch of the Sarcoma Centers Registry https://sarctrials.org/sarcoma-centers/, a comprehensive, global resource facilitating informed patient decision-making via access to specialized clinical programs expert in the diagnosis and treatment of sarcoma.

As the care of patients with cancer, particularly uncommon cancers such as sarcoma, becomes increasingly complex and therapeutic options become more nuanced, access to expert clinicians is more critical than ever for optimal decision making by the patients and caregivers. Sarcoma is a rare and heterogeneous group of cancers of connective tissues that comprise nearly 20% of childhood cancers and 1% of adult cancers.

Centers included in the Sarcoma Centers Registry must apply and be determined to have met qualifying criteria. With dozens of sarcoma programs already accepted, SARC invites all sarcoma programs from around the globe to apply for listing—https://sarctrials.org/apply/.

"In 2023 SARC celebrated two decades of fostering collaborative efforts to advance breakthroughs in sarcoma," said Steven Young, President & CEO of SARC, "and the Sarcoma Centers Registry was developed to serve as tool to help enable sarcoma patients access to more accurate and timely diagnoses and treatments, while complementing our scientific research initiatives."

For more information, please email [email protected], or call 1-734-930-7600, extension 3.

About SARC

SARC (Sarcoma Alliance for Research Through Collaboration) is a US-based, non-profit (501(c)(3)) sarcoma research consortium solely dedicated to fostering progress in the prevention and treatment of sarcoma to improve patient outcomes and ultimately find a cure.

SARC was formed in 2003 by the sarcoma research community to bring together the best cancer centers in the world supported by centralized infrastructure for the conduct of multi-institutional collaborative sarcoma research.

SARC has successfully established itself as a leader in providing a unified platform for sarcoma experts to collaborate and fast-track more dozens of Phase I-III clinical trials (with SARC as regulatory sponsor) across close to 100 medical centers with specialized sarcoma programs in the United States and globally.

What Is Sarcoma?

Sarcomas are cancers of the bony skeleton (the skull, vertebrae, ribs, and extremities), and the so-called soft tissues, including muscle and fat. Sarcomas are disproportionately common in children and young adults but occur at all ages. There are many different types of sarcomas, leading to diagnostic and therapeutic challenges. SARC and our collaborators are working to advance the science and treatment of sarcomas.

