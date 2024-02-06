Sarcina Technology Demonstrates Packaging Capabilities at Chiplet Summit

Showcases WIPO Services  

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarcina Technology, a leading Application Specific Advanced Packaging (ASAP) Service, will roll out its WIPO service at Chiplet Summit. The company will be in Booth#410. Chiplet Summit runs February 6 through 8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

WIPO stands for wafer-in, product-out and it eliminates the exorbitant costs of maintaining a hardware team for packaging, testing, and production. WIPO covers: wafer bumping, wafer sort, package design, test hardware design, design simulations, substrate/hardware fabrication, chip assembly, final test, IC and package qualification, and production.  

WIPO services are the foundation for an evolving link in the semiconductor industry value chain … the Application Specific Advanced Package (ASAP) Service.

Emerging companies in the hyper performance semiconductor market demand state of the art packaging/test capability that are tuned to very specific-product driven specs. At the same time, they want assign-it-and-forget-it dependability and high cost-to-value return. 

ASAP companies like Sarcina provide dependable and creative solutions to meet advanced package design, test, assembly, and production management needs.

Over the past decade, Sarcina has distinguished itself through its 100 percent first-time silicon success track record. 

"Sarcina works with some the world's biggest names in the semiconductor industry and innovative start-ups.  We're counted on to meet a plethora of WIPO needs, covering the simplest to the most complex of packages," explains Larry Zu, Sarcina Technology's CEO.

Chiplet Summit Participation 

The Chiplet Summit is being held February 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center and covers the latest architectures, development platforms and methods, and applications. Expert panels will discuss best choices, as well as likely breakthroughs and long-term trends.

For more information about Sarcina, go to sarcinatech.com.

For more information about Chiplet Summit, go to chipletsummit.com

About Sarcina Technology

Founded in 2011, Sarcina Technology is the Application Specific Advanced Packaging Service that provides a boutique collaborative experience for small-to-mid-sized IC companies.  It brings a proven 100% right-the-first time advanced packaging track record of wafer-to-production services that reduce overheads and speeds time-to-volume.  For more information, visit sarcinatech.com

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplet market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of this new technology in designing a wide variety of extremely large integrated chips. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

SOURCE Sarcina Technology LLC

News Releases in Similar Topics

