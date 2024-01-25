Sarcina Technology Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator Design Services Alliance

Sarcina Technology LLC

25 Jan, 2024, 16:04 ET

Brings Application Specific Advanced Packaging Services to IFS customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarcina Technology, the leading Application Specific Advanced Packaging service (ASAP), announced today that it has joined Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator Design Services Alliance.

Sarcina Technology has joined Intel Foundry Services and brings its advanced packaging expertise to Intel Foundry Services Accelerator Design Services Alliance. Its 2.5D silicon interposer package, targeting an artificial intelligence application, is an example of Sarcina’s package design services.
Sarcina has built the ASAP category by providing dependable, creative, and assured advanced technology package design, test, assembly, and production management services. It provides semiconductor companies around the globe with package design, power/signal integrity simulation, wafer probing and final test hardware design, test program development, and production services. It brings to the table its extensive expertise in package design and simulations on various packages, including 2.5D advanced packaging technology for varied applications. 

"We are pleased to welcome Sarcina to the IFS Accelerator Design Services Alliance," said Suk Lee, Vice President of the Ecosystem Technology Office at IFS. "As our Design Services Alliance Partner, their expertise in supporting packaging solutions for complex SoC and ASIC projects will help address the challenges of adopting new leading-edge process technologies and minimize unexpected design and manufacturing costs that stand in the way of a successful silicon design execution."

Accelerator Design Services members meet stringent criteria to assure high quality and reliability on IFS process technology. Design Services scope is versatile, with specialties ranging from analog and digital physical designs to post silicon tests and bring-up services to low-level system software. Customers interface with IFS manufacturing and appropriate packaging design houses and OSATs to enable end-to-end co-development (RTL to tested products), and power up next generation silicon solutions.

"We are delighted to expand the packaging capabilities of the IFS Accelerator Design Services," said Larry Zu, CEO, Sarcina Technology. "Emerging companies in the hyper performance semiconductor market demand state of the art packaging/test capability that are tuned to very specific-product driven specs. Our track record of 100 percent first-time right package success should give IFS customers a huge time-to-market advantage across advanced and standard packaging challenges," he explained.

About Sarcina Technology

Founded in 2011, Sarcina Technology is the Application Specific Advanced Packaging service that provides a boutique collaborative experience for small-to-mid-sized IC companies. It brings a proven 100% right-the-first time advanced packaging track record of wafer-to-production services that reduce overheads and speeds time-to-volume. For more information, visit sarcinatech.com

SOURCE Sarcina Technology LLC

