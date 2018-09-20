Sarcoma Drugs Market Size Worth $1.2 Billion by 2023 | CAGR: 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, September 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sarcoma drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.2 billion by 2023, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as new product launches, increasing adoption of novel therapeutics, and growing target population.

Sarcomas account for less than 1.0% of all adult cancers. Though sarcomas represent a heterogeneous group of over 50 different histological subtypes, the two major subtypes are soft tissue sarcomas (STS) and bone sarcoma. Approximately, 12,000 patients in the U.S. and 28,000 patients in Europe are diagnosed with STS every year.

For over 40 years, mainstay of localized sarcoma treatment included surgical resection followed by neoadjuvant or adjuvant radiation or chemotherapy. However, even after complete surgical resection, about 50.0% of patients with intermediate or high grade sarcoma develop metastatic disease. Introduction of targeted therapy has revolutionized treatment paradigm for sarcoma. Targeted therapies and pipeline breakthroughs will continue to play a pivotal role in the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

EU5 will remain the second largest market with more than 30% share by 2023. The growth of the segment can be attributed to rising incidence of STS, uptake of targeted therapies, and increasing R&D activities

Eli Lilly's Lartuvo has displaced standard doxorubicin therapy as front-line STS treatment and is anticipated to maintain its prominence in the market over the forecast period

Strong unmet needs within the market present a key opportunity to develop breakthrough first-in-class therapies. Out of 45 drugs in the pipeline for sarcoma, seven are in Phase III, 22 in Phase II, two in Phase I/II trials, and the remaining in Phase I and Pre-clinical trials

The potential role for use of immuno-oncology agents in sarcomas is currently under evaluation in Phase I/II clinical trials

Companies with late-stage pipeline products for sarcoma are likely to enter the market by 2019 and would capture more than 10.0% of the sarcoma market share in 2023

Drugs with novel targets in early-phase development include Novartis's Afinitor (mTOR inhibitor), Tesaro's Zejula (PARP inhibitor), Amgen's Imlygic (gene therapy), and Pfizer's Crizotinib (ALK and MET tyrosine kinases inhibitor)

Role of VEGF inhibitors and mTOR inhibitors is under evaluation in multiple early phase trials. However, no statistically significant data has been reported till date

Grand View Research has segmented the global sarcoma drugs market based on treatment type and region:

Sarcoma Drugs Treatment Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2023) Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy

Sarcoma Drugs Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2023) U.S. U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Japan



