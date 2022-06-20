Sarda™ Announces New Beaded Jewelry Collection

PUYALLUP, Wash. , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned luxury jewelry designer and manufacturer SARDA™ has announced a new collection of handmade beaded jewelry inspired by their beginnings as a jewelry maker. The Beaded Jewelry Collection is made with natural materials including precious metals and gemstones. Each piece in the collection is handmade and designed to bring out the natural beauty of the wearer. Janyl Sherman, the designer behind SARDA, created the collection to channel the culture and tradition of Bali-made design into a work of modern art. The Beaded Jewelry Collection represents thousands of years of culture, traditional jewelry designs, and Janyl's humble beginnings as a designer.

The Beaded Jewelry Collection from SARDA is handmade with the finest materials to ensure each piece is of the highest quality and craftsmanship.

"We hand-make them because I want them a little bit more elevated," said Sherman. "I didn't want to string on tiger's tale. So, we used silk and knotted between the sections so they are strung nice and tight. Bigger beads start to stretch out, so when they're knotted in sections you don't get as much pulling in space. Because I want my customers to have these pieces for a long time."

SARDA only uses the highest quality materials in their jewelry, including precious metals and gemstones such as aquamarine, black diamond, and green apatite. Using unparalleled stones was important for Janyl to reflect the natural beauty of the people of Bali and their culture.

"People thought I was insane with what I was looking for," she said. "It was a little like a treasure hunt. And we had to get rid of a lot of low-quality beads to find the good stuff."

Though the collection is inspired by ancient designs, each piece is modernized to suit the 21st-century customer. The result is a collection of unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that are at once timeless and stylish.

With selections like a kunzite necklace and a sterling silver imperial kyanite bracelet, the Beaded Jewelry Collection has something for everyone. All of the pieces in the collection are versatile and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion.

Various colorways are available in the collection, including lapis lazuli, jade, and pearl. But the kyanite options stand out as the most unique.

"All of the kyanite, I love the chatoyance," said Sherman. "Faceted lapis is what you see people doing gold with. With this K2 you can see the consistency and quality of all of the beads."

Much of this collection is tied together with a premium silk thread that gives each piece a luxurious feel.

"I always use silk," said Sherman. "The quality, I'm just really excited about it"

The collection is currently available on SARDA's website, sarda.com. Prices range from $39.99 to $2,399.99.

