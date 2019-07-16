Sardel Introduces New Italian-Made Cookware Collection

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sardel is pleased to introduce its collection of timeless, direct-to-consumer cookware. Made in Italy using contemporary methods and traditional craftsmanship, the 5-ply stainless steel kitchen equipment is world-class quality at an approachable price point.

Sardel

With ergonomic heat-resistant handles and 18/10 stainless steel on every pan, Sardel has also developed a unique non-stick surface available in a 10-inch frying pan, alongside the stainless steel collection. Reinforced with a honeycomb layer, the PFOA-free non-stick pan is unlike anything else on the market. In addition, Sardel's products are oven-safe and induction-stove compatible.

Sardel was founded in 2019 by the Kamhi brothers, who believe that preparing meals should be as simple and rewarding as eating them. As they saw the industry shift to perfect photos and professional-level recipes, Sardel's founders craved a return to a time when home cooking wasn't so serious, expensive or intimidating. Sardel hopes this timeless collection of cookware will help home cooks worry less about the details and enjoy the simple pleasure that cooking has always been to their family.

How Sardel Cookware is Made:

Sardel cookware is produced in a third-generation, family-run foundry located in Northern Italy. The Kamhi family's partnership with another small family business is vital to Sardel's vision of introducing its timeless and exceptional cookware to the world.

Together, the two families designed the cookware collection with careful attention to detail, from the hollow, heat-resistant handles to the curved edges for easy pouring and tossing. Like salt in pasta water, Sardel cookware would not be possible without their collaborator's knowledge, dedication and shared passion for these timeless tools.

The Collection:

10" Non-Stick Skillet - $90

10" Skillet - $80

12" Skillet - $95

4QT Sauté Pan - $130

2QT Sauce Pan - $85

8QT Stock Pot - $145

Three-piece collection - $290

Six-piece collection - $495

Sardelkitchen.com

Sardel offers a 30-day trial with free shipping and returns - no questions asked.

Press Contact:

Henry Lyon

e: henry@halcite.com

t: +1 (707) 331-8866

