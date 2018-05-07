Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

"Our partnership with Invitae is important to advancing our clinical study objectives across our entire RNA-based platform," said Doug Ingram, Sarepta's President and CEO. "Sarepta's goal is to treat 100% of eligible individuals with DMD and using the best tools to enable earlier genetic-based identification of patients is a necessary element to eventually achieving that aspiration."

DMD is a rare, fatal neuromuscular genetic disease that occurs in approximately one in every 3,500 – 5,000 males worldwide and is caused by a change or mutation in the gene that encodes instructions for dystrophin. Genetic testing is required to confirm the diagnosis and identify the disease-causing mutation in the dystrophin gene.

The program is part of Invitae's network of partnerships that connect patients and clinicians to treatment and research.

"Genetic information is a powerful tool that can improve healthcare for patients and their families, both by helping make quicker diagnoses of rare diseases and also by providing access to treatment options and research opportunities that rely on patients and their providers having their genetic information," said Robert Nussbaum, MD, chief medical officer, Invitae. "Our network is designed to make it easier for patients and researchers to connect with each other. Partnerships like ours with Sarepta demonstrate how genetics can be used to advance research in the areas of medicine that need it most."

About Sarepta

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying DMD drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time and lower prices.

