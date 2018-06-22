Sargas International Opens Doors for CareSync's Distressed Physicians and Patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sargas Pharmaceutical Adherence & Compliance (SPAC) International is extending special distress pricing for former CareSync physicians to smoothly transition their patients over to Sargas Chronic Care Management Cloud® and its compassionate staff. This will allow the patients to continue their care without disruption. Physicians can sign up at https://spacinternational.com/sign-up-physicianphp and receive their contract, BAA agreement and Practice information form to complete and send in.

Sargas Pharmaceutical Adherence & Compliance (SPAC) International

Sargas International currently has several hundred physicians and several thousand patients nationwide that receive chronic care management services and remote patient monitoring. Sargas International's technology platform is at the forefront of Federal Health IT Strategic Plan 2015-2020 because it is interoperable among providers and can collect, share, and use health data to improve health, healthcare, and reduce costs. This Automation along with the compassionate case managers helps make care coordination and real-time symptom management feasible, scalable, and sustainable for value-based care. Sargas services include:

Mobile Oncology Medication Therapy Monitoring®

Drug Adherence®

Medication Therapy Monitoring®

SPAC Chronic Care Management Physician Patient and Pharmacy Portals®

Chronic Care Management Cloud®

Mobile Chronic Care Management®

Remote Patient Monitoring®

Media Contact:

Git Patel

Phone: 6612012525

Email: gpatel@spacinternational.com

Related Files

Providing-and-Billing-Medicare-for-Remote-Patient-Monitoring-White-Paper-PYA.pdf

2015-02-18-CCM-Transcript.pdf

Related Links

Chronic Care Management

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdNmgBbskEw

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sargas-international-opens-doors-for-caresyncs-distressed-physicians-and-patients-300671060.html

SOURCE Sargas Pharmaceutical Adherence & Compliance (SPAC) International