Sargent Law Attorney Named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 List

News provided by

Sargent Law, P.C.

08 Jan, 2024, 17:32 ET

Annual list honors up-and-coming Dallas attorneys

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique defense and litigation firm Sargent Law is pleased to announce the selection of its senior attorney, Guy Swartz, to D Magazine's 2024 Best Lawyers Under 40 list. 

Honorees are nominated by peers with firsthand knowledge of their accomplishments.  The comprehensive selection process consults top local attorneys who evaluate a tabulated list, working with the publication's editorial staff to select finalists. 

"We are so proud that Guy made the list," said founder and managing partner David Sargent. "He is a talented attorney. We are lucky to have him on our team to represent our clients."

Mr. Swartz handles a wide range of litigation, including tort defense, oil and gas, dram shop litigation, products liability and premises liability. His legal career includes a stint representing one of the world's largest beverage companies during complex transportation proceedings and other legal matters. 

He has handled high-profile and high-stakes litigation throughout his career and continues to successfully achieve favorable results for clients.

The D Magazine Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas listing is featured in the magazine's January 2024 edition. To read more about the selection process and the honorees, click here.

Sargent Law, P.C., is a trial litigation firm with more than 100 years of combined experience defending companies and individuals in transportation, personal injury, general and premises liability, workplace injury and commercial litigation. Visit our website: http://sargentlawtx.com/.

Media Contact:
BeLynn Hollers
800-559-4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Sargent Law, P.C.

Also from this source

Sargent Law Attorneys Named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators for 2024

Defense and litigation boutique Sargent Law, P.C., is pleased to announce that two attorneys from the firm, including firm founder David Sargent, are ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.