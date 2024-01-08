Sargent Law Attorney Named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 List

Annual list honors up-and-coming Dallas attorneys

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique defense and litigation firm Sargent Law is pleased to announce the selection of its senior attorney, Guy Swartz, to D Magazine's 2024 Best Lawyers Under 40 list.

Honorees are nominated by peers with firsthand knowledge of their accomplishments. The comprehensive selection process consults top local attorneys who evaluate a tabulated list, working with the publication's editorial staff to select finalists.

"We are so proud that Guy made the list," said founder and managing partner David Sargent. "He is a talented attorney. We are lucky to have him on our team to represent our clients."

Mr. Swartz handles a wide range of litigation, including tort defense, oil and gas, dram shop litigation, products liability and premises liability. His legal career includes a stint representing one of the world's largest beverage companies during complex transportation proceedings and other legal matters.

He has handled high-profile and high-stakes litigation throughout his career and continues to successfully achieve favorable results for clients.

The D Magazine Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas listing is featured in the magazine's January 2024 edition. To read more about the selection process and the honorees, click here.

Sargent Law, P.C., is a trial litigation firm with more than 100 years of combined experience defending companies and individuals in transportation, personal injury, general and premises liability, workplace injury and commercial litigation. Visit our website: http://sargentlawtx.com/.

