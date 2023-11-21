Sargent Law Attorneys Named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators for 2024

Legal publication describes honorees as 'the advisors you want to send into battle'

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense and litigation boutique Sargent Law, P.C., is pleased to announce that two attorneys from the firm, including firm founder David Sargent, are honorees in the 2024 edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators, a list that honors the nation's top talent representing the world's "power players."

Lawdragon describes honorees as "the advisors you want to send into battle." Selection to 500 Leading Litigators is based on thorough journalistic research, client submissions and rigorous vetting by the publication's editorial staff.

"To be among the top litigators in the nation is really humbling," said Mr. Sargent. "We can't help but thank our clients for choosing our firm as their trusted advisors."

With more than 100 cases tried to verdict in Texas federal and state courts, Mr. Sargent is known for his seasoned trial experience. His background includes a range of high-stakes litigation involving personal injury disputes, transportation accidents, on-the-job injuries and general liability cases. Mr. Sargent is a repeat honoree of Texas Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America.

Joining Mr. Sargent on the list is partner Ross Miracle. He focuses his practice on premises liability, commercial litigation and general liability matters on behalf of defendants.

Sargent Law's team of skilled defense lawyers is not afraid to try a case if it's the most advantageous option for clients. Every attorney at the firm has experience handling cases in trial and appellate courts across Texas.

To read more about the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America guide visit: Lawdragon.com

Sargent Law, P.C., is a trial litigation firm with more than 100 years of combined experience defending companies and individuals in transportation, personal injury, general and premises liability, workplace injury and commercial litigation. Visit our website: http://sargentlawtx.com/.

