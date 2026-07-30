Sargento Announces Agreement to Acquire La Terra Fina® A U.S. Category Leader in Dairy-based Dips, Spreads and Quiche

Demand for real food during all eating occasions has never been greater, which makes La Terra Fina's portfolio attractive. Its unique varieties and high-quality ingredients complement both mealtime and snack time for today's consumers.

"Our purpose at Sargento is to find new ways to add value to people's lives. Every day we do our best to make their lives better with food that brings them together," said 3rd Generation Chairman and CEO Louie Gentine. "For more than 70 years, our commitment to innovation has driven our success that we share with our employees, customers, suppliers and community. We will continue this legacy, by growing the La Terra Fina brand and welcoming new members of the Sargento Family."

Founded in 1983, La Terra Fina® is based in Union City, California with approximately 250 employees. The brand and business have been a private affiliate of the Catamount Management Corporation since 2015. The sale is targeted to be finalized in late September.

"This venture reflects the strength of what we've built and puts La Terra Fina in a great position for accelerated growth. And what's even better is that our cultures are genuinely aligned. Sargento puts people first, just as we do," said Stephen Cottrell, La Terra Fina President and CEO. "What made us pleased is that Sargento is a family-owned business focused on long-term results, which also fits how we run our business. I'm excited to enter our next chapter focused on growth and innovation. We know our brand is in the best of hands with Sargento."

Since 1953, Sargento has grown to be a leader in natural cheese through its relentless pursuit of innovation, commitment to quality and strength of its culture. Earlier this year, Sargento was named to Fast Company's 2026 list of the "World's Most Innovative Companies."

As privately held entities, Sargento and La Terra Fina will not disclose any financial details of the sale.

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About Sargento Foods Inc.

With over 2,500 employees and $1.7 billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About La Terra Fina

Founded in 1983 by a popular Bay Area caterer, La Terra Fina USA, LLC has grown into a state-of-the-art 100,000 sq. foot facility near San Francisco, Calif. with ~250 full-time employees. La Terra Fina, meaning "the good earth" in Italian, produces a wide range of premium ready-to-eat refrigerated quiches, dips and spreads. Made with simple, high-quality ingredients, La Terra Fina's fresh taste takes consumers on a journey where flavor reigns supreme. Its products are sold in club stores, supermarkets, and specialty grocery retailers nationwide as well as Canada and Mexico. For more information visit www.laterrafina.com

SOURCE Sargento