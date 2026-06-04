/C O R R E C T I O N -- Sargento/

In the news release, Sargento, in partnership with the UW-Madison Center for Dairy Research, Celebrates National Cheese Day with Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Recognition, issued 04-Jun-2026 by Sargento over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Sargento, in partnership with the UW-Madison Center for Dairy Research, Celebrates National Cheese Day with Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Recognition

Newly named Master Cheesemaker Tim Entringer reflects Wisconsin's rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence

PLYMOUTH, Wis., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Cheese Day, Sargento is recognizing Assistant Plant Manager Tim Entringer, who recently earned the prestigious designation of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker®, one of the dairy industry's highest honors and among the most rigorous cheesemaking certifications in the country.

Left: Tim Entringer after being named a Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® during a ceremony at CheeseExpo in April 2026. RIght: Tim Entringer pictured with Sargento Natural Mozzarella String Cheese Sticks at the Sargento production facility in St. Cloud, Wis.

Administered by the Center for Dairy Research and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program is the only one of its kind outside of Switzerland. Candidates must have at least 10 years of licensed cheesemaking experience before entering the program, then complete a demanding multi-year process that includes advanced coursework, technical examinations and ongoing product evaluation. Fewer than 100 cheesemakers in Wisconsin have earned the distinction.

"The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Program works with cheesemaker candidates who have spent years honing their craft to make their specific cheese varieties," said John Jaeggi, Program Coordinator at the Center for Dairy Research. "This program works to elevate the cheesemakers' individual skills through education, cheese evaluation, and critical thinking to help them understand both the art and science to make award winning cheeses."

Entringer becomes just the second Master Cheesemaker in Sargento's history, reflecting a legacy of cheesemaking expertise that spans generations. His path to certification spans more than three decades. He joined Sargento in 1994 at the age of 18 and has spent 32 years with the company, progressing from entry-level roles to becoming a licensed cheesemaker in 2000. His experience also includes decades spent refining techniques and producing high-quality mozzarella, the variety in which he is now certified.

"Becoming a Master Cheesemaker is something I've worked toward for many years," said Tim Entringer, Assistant Plant Manager at Sargento. "It's a reflection of the people who supported me along the way and the pride I take in the work we do every day. Wisconsin has such a rich cheesemaking tradition, and I'm honored to be part of it."

As a Wisconsin-based, family-owned company, Sargento values the craftsmanship, innovation and agricultural heritage that make Wisconsin America's Dairyland. National Cheese Day offers an opportunity to celebrate not only exceptional cheese, but also the unique programs in Wisconsin creating skilled cheesemakers and sustaining dairy communities across the state.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and $1.7 billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About the Center for Dairy Research: The Center for Dairy Research, located at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, is dedicated to supporting the U.S. dairy industry through innovative research, technical support, training and education. For more information, visit cdr.wisc.edu.

Correction: The first sentence of the second paragraph has been updated.

SOURCE Sargento