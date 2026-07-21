From Viral Hit "String Cheese" to National Tour: Sargento Joins Hannah Harper as Exclusive Cheese Sponsor

Harper first broke the news to her millions of followers across her social channels. The partnership grew from a shared belief that some of life's best moments happen when families come together around food. Throughout the tour, fans can look forward to special Sargento experiences, including ticket giveaways, exclusive content and merch, and other surprises along the way.

Inspired by Harper's viral original song, "String Cheese," which celebrates the beautifully messy and meaningful moments of everyday parenting, Sargento reached out and gifted Harper a variety of Sargento String Cheese® favorites. What began as an authentic connection between a longtime fan of the brand and a family-owned company has grown into a year-long partnership.

"I've always loved that Sargento is a family-owned company that believes in making high-quality, natural cheese. It's what I feed my own family at home and exactly what I want to fuel our crew on the road," said Hannah Harper. "Having one of the first brands that believed in me join this tour makes this partnership incredibly special."

As part of the partnership, Sargento transformed Harper's tour bus into a rolling celebration complete with custom graphics and a fully stocked fridge featuring Sargento String Cheese® snacks, Balanced Breaks® snack kits, Sargento Mighty Bites™ lunch snack kits and other Sargento® real, natural cheeses. Fans can spot the tour bus at Harper's next tour stop at the Backbone Bluegrass Festival in Strawberry Point, IA on July 24.

Throughout the tour, fans will have multiple opportunities to attend select shows through surprise ticket giveaways across Sargento's and Harper's social channels. The partnership will celebrate its most engaged community members, with standout commenters and passionate fans earning "Fan of the Week" recognition and tickets to upcoming shows.

"From the moment we first heard Hannah's music, we knew she embodied the values that have defined Sargento for generations—family, quality and bringing people together," said Erin Price, General Manager at Sargento. "This partnership is about much more than string cheese on a tour bus. It's about celebrating family, supporting an artist we've believed in from the beginning and creating memorable moments for fans across the country."

The partnership will continue beyond the concert season, with additional collaborations, limited-edition merchandise and fan experiences planned through the 2026 holiday season and into 2027.

Fans can follow @HannahHarperMusic and @SargentoCheese on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for tour updates, ticket opportunities and partnership news throughout the year.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and multi-billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

SOURCE Sargento