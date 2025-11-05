Sargento Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Shares Leadership Shifts in Tech, Governance, and Strategy

"As a leader in innovation, our growth stems from the talented teams across key business functions that fuel our innovation pipeline while demonstrating our core values," said Louie Gentine, Chairman and CEO of Sargento. "Bob brings with him deep CPG industry knowledge and an understanding of today's financial complexities and solutions that will support our continued growth. We look forward to his contributions and those of our new leaders across the Sargento Family."

Sargento is also pleased to announce key leadership appointments across its Information Technology, Legal & Compliance, and Strategic Planning teams. These roles will support the vision of Sargento to be the most innovative, best-loved real food company and the organization's digital transformation.

Dan Vogtman has been named Vice President of Information Technology at Sargento, where he will lead global IT strategy and operations. Dan's breadth of experience in enterprise applications, cybersecurity, analytics, and AI will deliver a measurable impact toward digital security resilience and optimizing business processes. He brings with him vast knowledge in IT and proven leadership with rich experience supporting global operations in the manufacturing and consumer goods sectors.

In addition, Tagen Vaughn has been named Vice President of Legal & Compliance at Sargento. A long-time member of the Sargento Family with over 12 years at the company, she brings to this role two decades of experience in both sales and corporate legal departments. In this position, she will continue to manage the Risk and Employee Safety team while engaging in day-to-day crisis management, government affairs, insurance, risk management, and safety and security protocols. Tagen will represent both Legal and Compliance functions on the COO leadership team.

Emily Davis has been named Vice President of Strategic Planning at Sargento, where she will work with the CEO staff and Officer team on the development and execution of the company's long-term strategic planning. In this role, Emily will be instrumental in identifying new growth opportunities, optimizing portfolio performance, and aligning key initiatives with Sargento corporate priorities and vision. She brings more than 15 years of progression industry experience, with a successful track record of igniting profitable growth and crafting consumer-centric strategies for multi-billion-dollar brand portfolios.

About Sargento

With over 2,400 employees and $1.7 billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

