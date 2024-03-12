Sargento Elevates Snacks Portfolio With Bold, Balanced Innovations

Wisconsin-based, family-owned cheese company debuts Fun! Balanced Breaks® and two new string cheese flavors

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sargento continues to lead the refrigerated snack category while welcoming three new products into its iconic portfolio of natural cheeses: Sargento® Fun! Balanced Breaks® along with Sargento® Fiesta™ Pepper and Smokehouse String Cheese™ Snacks.

"With a 70-year history of innovation, our newest products are designed with our consumers' evolving tastes and preferences in mind," said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento. "In addition to adding more fun to the refrigerated snacking aisle, our two new string cheeses reflect American's desire for bolder flavors and new food experiences with the quality they expect from Sargento."

Following the success of the award-winning Balanced Breaks® portfolio, the new Fun! line offers exciting flavor combinations that people of all ages will love. Available in a convenient, on-the-go package, the three Fun! varieties mix-and-match 100% real, natural cheese with a sweet medley of cookie favorites from Mondelēz International:

Mild Cheddar Cheese, Cocoa Yogurt Flavored with Other Natural Flavor Covered Raisins & Mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookies

Monterey Jack Cheese , Natural Flavored Mixed Fruit Snacks & TEDDY GRAHAMS® Graham Snacks Cocoa

, Natural Flavored Mixed Fruit Snacks & TEDDY GRAHAMS® Graham Snacks Cocoa Colby-Jack Cheese , Natural Flavored Mixed Fruit Snacks & TEDDY GRAHAMS® Graham Snacks Honey Flavor with Other Natural Flavor

The two new string cheese varieties take a snacking mainstay to a whole new level. Sargento® Smokehouse String Cheese™ Snacks deliver a rich, hickory flavor while Sargento® Fiesta™ Pepper String Cheese Snacks offer the heat from jalapeño and habanero peppers, all balanced out with the mild, creamy taste of mozzarella. Peel or bite your way through our 100% natural string cheese, now in bold flavors!

Each new product can be found at retailers nationwide in the dairy aisle. For more information and product availability, visit www.Sargento.com. You can also stay up to date on the latest from Sargento on Facebook @SargentoCheese, TikTok @SargentoCheese and Instagram @sargentocheese.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and net sales of $1.7 billion, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they make and market amazing, high-quality shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

