Sargento Foods Corrects False Recall Reports

Wisconsin-based, family-owned cheese company corrects inaccurate information surrounding Sargento Branded Product

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March 7, Sargento Foods was made aware of inaccurate news circulating around a product recall. The Wisconsin-based company has confirmed that Sargento Branded Product is not affected.

This news stemmed from California-based Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.'s recall on February 5 of its Cotija cheese due to a related listeria outbreak. Sargento immediately investigated the situation last month and determined that the recall impacted a limited amount of its Food Service and Ingredients products. This recall did not impact Sargento-branded products.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento immediately made the decision to voluntarily recall the products that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and products that were packaged on the same lines. Sargento also terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and immediately notified its affected business customers.

To eliminate consumer concern and confusion, Sargento has actively shared this correction across its social channels and website. As a family-owned company, the safety and quality of its products are top priorities and it remains committed to providing transparency and accuracy.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and net sales of $1.8 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they make and market amazing, high-quality shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

