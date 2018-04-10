PLYMOUTH, Wis., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sargento Foods Inc. announces today the release of TREATED LIKE FAMILY: How an Entrepreneur and His "Employee Family" Built Sargento, a Billion-Dollar Cheese Company (Center Street, ISBN: 9781478992868, $27.00), the story of how Leonard Gentine built Sargento, a billion-dollar cheese company and household name, using family values, hard work and compassion. It is a timeless story that showcases three generations of Gentines turning a Wisconsin-based business into a thriving company by redefining the meaning of "family business."

Sargento Foods Presents: TREATED LIKE FAMILY, A Story of Perseverance, Integrity and Loyalty

This biography, told from the viewpoint of the Gentine family, places the reader in Leonard's shoes as he advances from young man to old age and discovers life's foundational lessons, persevering no matter the obstacle. Along the way, he endures outstanding debts, vast disappointments, and a collection of small businesses. From these experiences, Leonard formed his own simple philosophy: "Hire good people and treat them like family."

"The story of how the Gentines ideated, persevered, stumbled occasionally and ultimately architected and created one of America's most beloved brands is impressive. While the recipe for cheese starts with a 'culture,' it is in fact an adherence to a culture of dedication, appreciation for the contributions of others coupled with leadership and at times a little good luck that build a $1BB brand enjoyed by millions of consumers."

--- Mitch Hersh, National Director of Sales,

Florida's Natural Growers, a Division of Citrus World, Inc.

Leonard dedicated himself to treating his employees like family and the philosophy came full circle when the employees saw him as part of their own family. This belief, foundational to the company, proved to be only one of many tenets underlying his success. It is the story of Sargento but also of its employees who, empowered by the Gentine family, took Leonard's vision and nurtured it into a formidable company. Author Tom Faley, a 29-year employee of Sargento, had the opportunity to share numerous, private conversations with Leonard Gentine before his passing. As a long-time veteran of Sargento, Tom speaks on a large portion of the company history from first-hand experience. Based on more than 180 interviews--the collective voices of the company's employees, retirees and friends, TREATED LIKE FAMILY gives the reader a true understanding what makes Sargento a great company!

"With business changing so rapidly in the age of information, this is the perfect time to share this story with the world. Leonard's philosophy of 'hire good people and treat them like family' still lives on today at Sargento and the tales told in this book are invaluable to anyone who reads it, whether it is in business, in life or with their own family. I was truly honored and privileged to write about this wonderful journey of the Gentine family."

--- Tom Faley, Author of TREATED LIKE FAMILY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tom Faley, as a 29-year employee of Sargento, had the opportunity to share numerous, private conversations with the founder, Leonard Gentine, before his passing. As a long-term veteran of Sargento, Tom speaks on a large portion of the corporate history from first-hand experience. Holding an MBA in Marketing, Tom played active roles in shaping Sargento, including starting and developing many departments within the company: marketing, consumer research, consumer promotions and new product development. In addition, he holds a patent in his name for Sargento. For over eight years, he has written a blog as well as weekly essays underscoring the company's culture.

ABOUT SARGENTO FOODS INC.

With 2,000 employees and net sales of $1.4 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 60 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento created the world's first successful pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they lovingly refer to as the Sargento Family.

