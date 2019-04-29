Sargento® Launches World's Slowest Pizza Delivery

Sargento's World's Slowest Pizza Delivery gives consumers the opportunity to choose from four flavorful pizza creations featuring the new Reserve Series™ - shredded cheese that takes up to 18 months to age, adding incredible depth of flavor and texture to meals. These pizzas will be prepared using the new Reserve Series™ flavors including, Aged Italian Blend, Shredded 6-Month Aged Gouda, Shaved 14-Month Aged Parmesan and Shredded 18-Month Aged Cheddar.

"At Sargento®, we believe that good things come to those who wait – especially cheese. Our new Reserve Series™ shreds are a great way to elevate your everyday meals, so what better way to try our new aged shreds than sprinkling them on the food you know and love?" said Stuart Manning, Senior Marketing Manager on Sargento Shredded Cheese. "With our World's Slowest Pizza Delivery service, you will be able to choose from four flavorful pizzas, including Margherita, Apple Bacon Gouda, Chicken Parmesan and Mac 'n' Cheese. Better yet, you can track your pizza's progress and watch the cheese aging via our live cheese cam."

Sargento® has partnered with Big G's Pizza to offer free pizzas to the first 100 people to respond who live within the delivery radius of the pizza partner in Chicago, Ill. So, if you are eligible, you might be wondering what kind of pizza a 4-18-month delivery service will get you? Well, we've taken the liberty to pull a few scenarios together to help you decide which slice is right:

Switch up the usual Labor Day Weekend barbecue menu and order now for the classic and saucy Margherita Pizza topped with the Aged Italian Blend cheese .

topped with the . Get a head start on planning that Halloween party and go for the Apple Bacon Gouda Pizza with 6-Month Aged Gouda – it'll be a Gouda time.

– it'll be a Gouda time. Don't know how you want to kick off summer 2020? Place an order for the Chicken Parmesan Pizza with 14-Month Aged Parmesan and it will not disappoint.

and it will not disappoint. Too tired to cook on Thanksgiving? Save the effort and plan ahead to have the Mac 'n' Cheese Pizza topped with 18-Month Aged Cheddar delivered to your door.

Visit SlowestPizzaDelivery.com to see if you're eligible to receive a free pizza. Not in the delivery radius? Not a problem. All of these delicious pizza recipes can be found at Sargento.com for you to make at home.

With 2,300 employees and net sales of $1.4 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento created the world's first successful pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family.

