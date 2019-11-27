SARIN Energy Sponsors Overland Park Arboretum Luminary Walk

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SARIN Energy (www.SARINEnergy.com) will be a Presenting Sponsor at the 20th Annual Luminary Walk event for the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. The announcement was made by Inayat Noormohmad, President of SARIN. "We are extremely pleased to offer our support for the Luminary Walk and be a part of this amazing event," said Noormohmad.

The Overland Park Arboretum is constantly looking for ways to update the experience for Luminary Walk guests to offer them a unique experience every year. "I am excited for the opportunity to partner with SARIN this year to enhance our LED lighting," said Irene Parsons, Chairperson of the Luminary Walk Committee. "We were able to design new installments that go beyond anything we have done previously and can't wait to unveil them." As SARIN continues to grow, they intend to keep supporting their local community organizations and hope to make an even bigger impact in 2020. "It has been a blessing doing business in the Kansas City area and I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to be a Presenting Sponsor for the Luminary Walk," Noormohmad said.

Luminary Walk, presented by First National Bank of Omaha, SARIN Energy, and Westlake Ace Hardware, is open to everyone and it will include live music, candlelit walkways, lighting displays, and much more. This event is open Friday and Saturday evenings from November 29th to December 14th. Tickets and the full entertainment schedule are available at www.opabg.org.

About SARIN Energy:

SARIN Energy Solutions was formed in 2012 by Inayat and his family around the environmental and financial benefits of LED lighting. SARIN is a commercial LED lighting manufacturer and supplier based in Overland Park. They take pride in serving clients in various industries throughout the Kansas City area and across the United States. Since its creation, the company has been recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce, Thinking Bigger Business Media, and the Kansas City Business Journal.

About the Arboretum:

The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is a year-round destination with a wide variety of experiences, seasonal programs and events for all ages. It is an educational, recreational and cultural resource for the Kansas City region. Approximately 85 percent of the property is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of natural ecosystems. The remaining portion includes traditional botanical gardens and the Environmental Education Visitors Center (EEVC).

