Saris Offers Even More Customization with New Modular Hitch System (MHS) Products

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saris , manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, today announced the addition of two new products to its popular Modular Hitch System (MHS) lineup of hitch racks – the UNO 1-Bike Tray and the Cargo Tray. Saris' MHS assortment is a future-proofed modular system offering multiple base sizes with removable bike trays and add-on capabilities. With these new options, MHS continues to deliver on Saris' promise of more accessibility for riders of all levels with the ultimate in convenience and adaptability.

From a single set of wheels to a cycling family of four in need of extra cargo space, MHS offers completely customizable options and is easy to maneuver with individual components that can be added, removed and stored easily and efficiently. Plus, all MHS systems come complete with a full set of lock cores meaning that customers only need one key to keep bikes and gear secure.

"Our MHS line of products has been one of our most successful and we recognize that riders' needs are as diverse as the riders themselves," said Kellen Pagel, Saris Product Manager. "We're focused on designing and innovating products that allow them the ultimate in flexibility and freedom so they can worry less about the gear and focus more on the adventure."

MHS UNO 1-Bike Tray

A new platform tray option, the UNO 1-Bike Tray is a lightweight alternative to the existing DUO tray. Bikes can be secured in either direction while the fixed-position hook arm takes the guesswork out of bike loading. The hook arm rests against the front tire with no frame and no fork contact to minimize any damage to the bike and keep bikes in the best condition. The UNO tray can hold bikes up to 40 lbs. with up to 3" tires and 20" 29" wheel sizes. The UNO 1-Bike Tray is available now and will retail for $249.99 and is also available as an Add-On Tray, offering even more customization options for cyclists.

MHS Cargo

With a 5.5-square-foot storage footprint and the capacity to carry up to 200 lbs., the new MHS Cargo is the ideal option for all non-bike transportation needs. For everything from coolers to camping equipment to firewood, the MHS Cargo is compatible with MHS Base 2+1 or 3+1 configurations. Constructed from high-quality steel and finished with a weather-resistant coating, the MHS Cargo will last season-after-season. The MHS Cargo also allows for an open bike carrying position or can be used with MHS DUO add-on or MHS UNO add-on. The Cargo will retail for $399.99 and will be available in October 2023.

Saris continues to push innovation with their MHS line and coming this winter the brand will be offering a compatible lighting option for added visibility while on the road.

All Saris products are designed with the highest quality materials and engineering, ensuring that bikes – and now gear! – are transported safely and securely. Saris is committed to providing cyclists with the most reliable and convenient transportation options with these new products being the latest work towards that commitment.

To learn more about these products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at www.saris.com.

About Saris

Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers and infrastructure for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems and infrastructure, Saris' revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

C+A Global, an affiliate of Saris, drives the innovation and growth of some of the world's biggest and most beloved consumer products. C+A Global regularly seeks out new trends and opportunities to innovate - acquiring products and brands consumers love and taking them to new levels of sales and success. For additional information on Saris products, visit Saris.com, follow @sarisofficial on Twitter, like @sarisofficial on Facebook, and follow @sarisofficial on Instagram.

