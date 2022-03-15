Saritasa Joins AWS Partner Network

Saritasa is proud to share its participation in AWS Partner Network: validated cloud expertise to help professionals highlight in-demand skills and organizations build effective, innovative teams for cloud initiatives with AWS.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saritasa , a leading firm in custom software development solutions, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), gaining access to the growing AWS community which features over 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries. Saritasa has earned the certifications for AWS Certified Solutions Architect and AWS Cloud Practitioner, affirming their ability to design and implement distributed systems on AWS. AWS Certifications are industry-recognized credentials that help organizations identify and develop skilled professionals with critical skills for implementing cloud initiatives.

Saritasa has earned the certifications for AWS Certified Solutions Architect and AWS Cloud Practitioner, affirming their ability to design and implement distributed systems on AWS. Saritasa's extensive and hands-on experience with AWS spans a considerable number of years and has allowed the company to develop a structured, replicable approach to hosting, infrastructure, architecture, and DevOps using the AWS platform. Hundreds of successful projects by the Saritasa team run on AWS for its ease of use and auto-scaling.

Saritasa's comprehensive team capabilities for AWS include:

Using compute, networking, storage, and database AWS services as well as AWS deployment and management services

Experience deploying, managing, and operating workloads on AWS as well as implementing security controls and compliance requirements

Understanding of the AWS Well-Architected Framework, AWS networking, security services, and the AWS global infrastructure

Identifying which AWS services meet a given technical requirement and defining technical requirements for an AWS-based application

"After a period of rigorous and thorough vetting, we're thrilled to be formally accepted as an AWS Partner and also be credited as an AWS Certified Solutions Architect," said Max Slukin, Chief Operating Officer at Saritasa. "The milestone validations showcase Saritasa's deep AWS technical proficiencies and commitment to providing first-rate development services. With APN, we can now cater to an even larger network of businesses looking for scalable technology architecture and infrastructure."

Saritasa provides robust technical services and expert technical knowledge in building secure, scalable business applications such as Mobile Apps, Web, Software, Virtual Reality, Systems Architect, and IoT Solutions for clients across multiple industries. The focus to implement a powerful combination of design, development, complex technologies, and its dedication to superior customer relations has continuously earned the company market recognition, such as ranking first in Clutch's recent list of top custom software developers in Los Angeles and New York.

For more information about Saritasa, visit https://saritasa.com .

About Saritasa

Saritasa is a full-service custom software development firm, offering mobile app, web, backend, IoT, and AR/VR development services. The company's clients include a variety of innovative startups and enterprises across multiple verticals including life sciences, commercial, industrial and high technology. Saritasa strives to bridge the gap between technology and business by creating a technology company with a business mindset. Saritasa prides itself as a reliable technology partner with its team of experts, consultants, and advisors who bring innovative solutions to businesses. Founded in 2005, Saritasa's headquarters are in Newport Beach, CA. Learn more at www.saritasa.com .

Media Contact

Amy Flores

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 706

[email protected]

SOURCE Saritasa