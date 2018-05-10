Sarment Activates 450th Partner in its Digital Luxury Ecosystem

Sarment has activated its 450 th partner in its digital luxury ecosystem

Sarment successfully listed on the TSX Venture Exchange last month

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarment Holdings Limited (TSXV: SAIS) has activated its 450th partner in its fast-expanding digital luxury ecosystem for High-Net-Worth individuals.

Since the launch of Keyyes in the second quarter of this year, it has been migrating its network of luxury partners onto its proprietary AI-powered digital platform. Out of the 1,500 brands and vendors that are part of Sarment's ecosystem, 450 are now connected online. These include Burberry, Ferragamo, Harlan Estate, Boucheron, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pierre Gagnaire.

Since launching with initial coverage in Singapore and Tokyo, Keyyes has expanded to include Hong Kong and two of Asia's most popular leisure destinations -- Bali and Bangkok. Coverage of more cities will be rolled-out, first in Asia followed by North America and Europe.

Keyyes, which is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, is the first-of-its-kind app, giving luxury consumers access to the entire spectrum of lifestyle categories -- from restaurants to wine, automotive to art, and wellness to by-appointment-only boutiques.

Sarment's lifestyle ambassadors curate rare and fine products, personal services and exclusive experiences offered on the platform. Artificial intelligence built into the platform ensures that the user experience is relevant to each individual.

CEO Quentin Chiarugi says: "Our platform allows us to pro-actively engage with users and offer a specially-tailored array of choices. We ensure that whatever choice each individual makes is always the right one since the offering on the platform is curated by lifestyle experts. It's like having a dozen experts giving you personal advice at your fingertips on your phone."

Keyyes is currently only available to end-users through Sarment's network of enterprise clients.

Sarment recently listed publicly on the Toronto's TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, raising CAD$ 19 million (US$ 14.7 million) with the ticker symbol SAIS. For the second quarter of 2018, it reported a 62.5 per cent increase in consolidated revenue to US$ 5.9 million, and a 61 per cent rise in gross profit to US$ 1.8 million.

About Sarment

Sarment was established in 2012 providing "art de la table" products and services to both private individuals and enterprises active in the luxury community. It evolved into a broader lifestyle service provider offering premium experiences to its expanding base of affluent clients, establishing its position as a trusted authority in all things luxury. Sarment is now one of Asia's major luxury service providers with hundreds of global partners spanning a growing network of luxury businesses.

