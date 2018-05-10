Sarment Launches AI-Driven Digital Luxury Platform

Designed as a secure, personal portal to the luxury world, the mobile app aggregates all the different facets of the luxury lifestyle into a single ecosystem that offers users access to rare and fine products, curated services, and specialist content.

This mobile app is connected to a back-end customer experience management (CEM) system – a proprietary cloud-based software that manages Sarment's digital marketplace and contextualises users' behavioural data.

Sarment's digital platform enables seamless interaction between users, enterprise clients and luxury brand partners. While high-net-worth users have an artificial-intelligence-enhanced mobile app that affords a high degree of personalisation and experiential consistency, the CEM system gives both enterprise clients and luxury brand partners an innovative way to interact with these high-value users.

Enterprise clients can use the platform to boost the retention of their high-net-worth users, improving their value proposition and service efficiency to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. Luxury brand partners, which provide the products and services, meanwhile, will be empowered to refine their marketing campaigns and target high-net-worth users in a non-intrusive manner.

CEO Quentin Chiarugi says this migration of Sarment's physical marketplace into the digital sphere affords significant business advantages. "It differentiates Sarment from potential competitors. The main differentiator is that we can scale our curated ecosystem and offer it to gated communities of high-value users, becoming very relevant for our enterprise clients."

The Sarment app currently has seven initial lifestyle categories including: dining, bars, art, wine, spirits, sake and home products. More categories will be added covering boutiques, style, hotels, travel, health and wellness and events.

The app now offers products and services in Singapore and Tokyo. This will expand to include offerings in other global cities going forward.

With the successful launch of the digital platform in Singapore, Sarment is now actively onboarding users from one of Southeast Asia's largest banks with the app under the white label brand name "Keyyes". Although this is available for download on Google Play for Android mobile phones and on the Apple App Store for iPhones, users need a personal access code to use the app.

Says Mr Chiarugi: "The user experience of making reservations and purchasing products are now just a few clicks away and all within the same ecosystem. In just two months, we have managed to convert existing customers and get new users to endorse Sarment's new digital marketplace. Since our soft launch in February there has been strong uptake and the sales recorded through the digital platform over the last two months have been exceeding expectations."

About Sarment

Sarment was established in 2012 providing "art de la table" products and services to both private individuals and enterprises active in the luxury community. It evolved into a broader lifestyle service provider offering premium lifestyle experiences to its expanding base of affluent clients, establishing its position as a trusted authority. Sarment is now one of Asia's fastest-growing lifestyle service providers with hundreds of global partners spanning a growing network of luxury businesses.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the impact of the platform on enterprise clients and luxury brand partners and lifestyle categories to be added to the app. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Sarment's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Sarment and on assumptions Sarment believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the impact of the launch of the digital platform on Sarment's financial results, the ability of Sarment to continue to develop the app, the availability of Sarment to continue to onboard current and new members and their ability to generate cash flow from operations and obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Sarment to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including privacy legislation affecting Sarment and the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Sarment's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Sarment has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Sarment as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Sarment expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sarment-launches-ai-driven-digital-luxury-platform-300646621.html

SOURCE Sarment