Sarna® Calm + Cool Anti-Itch Lotion Wins 2024 Self Healthy Beauty Award for Best Anti-Itch Lotion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), a fully integrated global skincare company, is proud to announce that Sarna®, the #1 dermatologist recommended topical anti-itch brand*, has been recognized as a 2024 Self Healthy Beauty Award winner in the "Best Anti-Itch Lotion/Lotion for Sensitive, Itchy Skin" category with their Calm + Cool Anti-Itch Lotion. This prestigious award celebrates the efficacy that Sarna Calm + Cool Anti-Itch Lotion provides, making it a top choice for those seeking relief from painful, itchy skin.

The Self Healthy Beauty Awards honor the best in health and beauty. Judged by a panel of experts, including dermatologists, aestheticians, and beauty editors, the awards spotlight products that meet the highest standards for quality and efficacy. Sarna Calm + Cool Anti-Itch Lotion was selected for its outstanding formulation, which delivers soothing and cooling relief.

"We are thrilled that Sarna has been recognized by Self with a 2024 Self Healthy Beauty Award," said Nicole Watson, SVP, Global Therapeutics Marketing at Crown Laboratories. "This accolade reinforces our commitment to providing powerful solutions for those with itchy skin. We are honored that the experts at Self have recognized our dedication to quality and care."

Sarna was recently reformulated to enhance soothing capabilities while maintaining the gentle, steroid-free formula that consumers have come to trust. Alongside the reformulation, Sarna introduced refreshed packaging earlier this year that reflects the brand's commitment to modern, effective skincare solutions, making it easier for consumers to identify and choose the product that best suits their needs with these new product upgrades.

