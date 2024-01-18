Sarna® Unveils Much Anticipated Rebrand and Reformulations of Its #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Topical Anti-Itch Lotions

Leading Dermatologist-Recommended Brand Reinvents Itch Relief with Updated Steroid-Free Formulations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), is proud to announce Sarna®, with a brand heritage of over 40 years and known for its #1 dermatologist recommended steroid-free anti-itch lotions, has refreshed its brand look and is launching new formulas for the brand's two hero SKUs. These updates mark the brand's first significant change since Crown acquired it in 2018.

Sarna Portfolio

Sarna Calm + Cool is the revitalized version of the Sarna Original formulation, which offers relief for outdoor pain and itching associated with skin conditions such as sunburn, bug bites, poison ivy, poison sumac, poison oak, and other minor skin irritations. The reformulation features an updated active ingredient combination comprised of 1% Pramoxine Hydrochloride and 0.5% Menthol. Pramoxine Hydrochloride, a trusted anti-itch solution, targets nerve receptors to temporarily alleviate itchiness safely while providing cooling comfort to itchy skin. This new formula is also enriched with Witch Hazel Extract for soothing comfort.

Sarna Sensitive maintains its efficacy with 1% Pramoxine Hydrochloride paired with soothing and hydrating squalane and Jojoba oil. Sarna Sensitive aims to provide optimal comfort for those with itchy skin. This product is hypoallergenic and has been accepted by the National Eczema Association, awarded to products deemed suitable for people with eczema or sensitive skin, based on sensitivity, safety, toxicity, and ingredient testing data.

"Completing the rebranding and reformulation is a significant milestone for Sarna. We're proud to introduce our updated, vegan formulations, delivering dermatologist-recommended products that prioritize the health and well-being of our consumers," said Steve Gallopo, EVP and General Manager of Crown Therapeutics. "We're also proud to announce that the packaging has been updated to a 40% post-consumer recycled bottle with easy-open pump, addressing two common suggestions from our retail partners and loyal customers."

"Sarna's commitment to improving the lives of those dealing with skin conditions is commendable," said Dr. Suneel Chilukuri , Board Certified Dermatologist. "The inclusion of high-quality ingredients like Pramoxine Hydrochloride and Witch Hazel Extract demonstrates Sarna's focus on skin health. Itch is one of the most common symptoms of a wide variety of skin conditions and it's essential for consumers to have a non-steroidal product that really works."

To accompany the reformulations, Sarna has also undergone a rebrand with a new and improved look and bottle with an easy-open pump. Sarna's commitment to innovation, combined with its heritage of providing quality skincare solutions, reinforces the brand's position as a leader in the industry. Sarna products are available at major retailers in the US for $10.49 SRP. For more information, please visit www.sarnalotion.com .

About Sarna

Sarna is the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand in the anti-itch category. Offering a unique variety of formulations, each product in the collection is designed to provide soothing comfort to compromised skin, without a prescription. Powerful yet steroid-free, Sarna products contain no parabens, dyes or fragrance. For more information about Sarna, please visit https://sarnalotion.com/

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.