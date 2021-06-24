Sarnova Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, parent company to four fast-growing business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services, is proud to announce the company has earned the 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™, by Great Place to Work®.

This prestigious award is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture, and it is based largely on what current employees say about their experience working at a company. Report results are based upon anonymous survey results submitted by employees to an outside entity, Great Place to Work®.

This year, 90% of employees at Sarnova said it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"I am so proud Sarnova has been awarded this recognition, and we owe our continued success to everyone across Sarnova's family of companies," said Jeff Prestel, CEO of Sarnova. "Seeing and hearing just how highly our employees have spoken about Sarnova's culture and employee satisfaction, shows that we provide the best opportunities for our people while being the best partner to those who save and improve patients' lives."

According to Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work®, Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily to a company and it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience. "Earning this designation means that Sarnova is one of the best companies to work for in the country," she said.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

About Sarnova

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales and distribution of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is comprised of four major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

Sarnova Media Contact:

Beth Scott, Director of Marketing Communications

(614) 760-5000, [email protected]

SOURCE Sarnova

Related Links

http://www.sarnova.com

