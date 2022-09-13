Sarnova Opens New Logistics and Distribution Center in Greenwood, IN Largest in Sarnova's Nationwide System

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, a leading specialty distributor of healthcare products, just opened the largest logistics and distribution center in the company's history, a 208,000 square-foot facility located in Greenwood, IN. The new facility features an improved warehouse management system, new material handling equipment and updated technology to enhance service to customers in the Midwest region. The new facility joins Sarnova's nationwide system of distribution centers, serving customers coast-to-coast.

The new distribution center operates under three Sarnova companies:

Bound Tree Medical



85,000 square-foot facility ships prehospital emergency medical supplies, equipment and pharmaceuticals for EMS, fire, law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Federal Government agencies

Tri-anim Health Services



78,000 square-foot facility ships innovative products and therapies for use in respiratory care, anesthesia, critical care, neonatal and emergency departments in America's hospitals, clinics and other health facilities nationwide

Emergency Medical Products (EMP)



45,000 square-foot facility ships medical supplies and equipment to EMS and fire, law enforcement, physician offices, clinics, hospitals and urgent care centers, home and long-term care facilities and consumer-direct sales

The facility's proximity to a network of major interstates, rail yards, airports and even inland ports, allows it to play an important part in Sarnova's nationwide supply chain operations. By centralizing inventory from some of the industry's leading healthcare manufacturers, Sarnova's family of companies can supply customers quickly and efficiently throughout the region.

Sarnova has invested more than $13M USD into the new facility, including features such as customized storage racks that increase product storage capacity, and a computerized conveyor system to move shipping cartons efficiently from racks to trucks. Year-round climate control, staff offices and meeting spaces are some of the amenities for the forty new employee jobs brought to the Greater Indianapolis region.

Jeff Prestel, Chief Executive Officer of Sarnova said, "To stay ahead of the evolving needs of our customers, we have been heavily investing in our infrastructure and our facilities, including custom warehouse management systems, new packaging and fulfillment equipment, and relocating some of our centers, to better suit our customers' needs – giving us greater agility and speed than ever before".

"Not only is this new facility state-of-the art," said Brian Ellis, Sarnova Chief Operating Officer, "but it operates with the latest material handling equipment and best-in-class warehouse management system, customized to our needs to efficiently handle sensitive medical supplies and equipment. Our focus is to deliver an exceptional customer experience by providing the right products at the right time in an efficient and effective manner," he continued.

About Sarnova

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales and distribution of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is comprised of six major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Allied 100, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Scott

Director, Marketing Communications, Sarnova

[email protected]

(800) 533-0523

