Sarnova's Curaplex® Private Label Brand Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, a leading specialty distributor of healthcare products, is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Curaplex, Sarnova's private label brand of everyday medical products that are heavily used in the emergency preparedness and emergency medical services (EMS) markets, as well as in the acute care market.

For over 10 years, Curaplex products have provided the best value to both first responders and medical practitioners, without compromising on quality. All Curaplex products are vetted and evaluated by the medical community, allowing for innovative products while helping to reduce pressure on departmental and medical facility resources and budgets.

In the emergency preparedness and EMS markets, Curaplex products and services are obtained mainly through Bound Tree Medical and Emergency Medical Products, Sarnova's emergency preparedness distribution companies. Curaplex offers a full line of convenient, pre-assembled kits that have all the essential products for the most frequent EMS runs, plus items for infection control, airway and breathing, monitoring and diagnostics, patient handling, immobilization, IV and drug delivery, first aid, trauma and wound care. In addition, some Curaplex products used to train and treat sudden cardiac arrest are available through Cardio Partners, Sarnova's health and safety products and training company.

In the acute care market, Curaplex products are obtained through Tri-anim Health Services, Sarnova's acute care distribution company. These products help respiratory care, anesthesiology and critical care clinicians improve patient care, while reducing overall healthcare costs. Curaplex's innovative products help improve patient outcomes, keep patients and clinicians safe and reduce the overall cost of care. Curaplex products in this area include many items for intubation and airway management, oxygen delivery, medication delivery, diagnostics and monitoring, lung management, humidification and more.

"When we launched Curaplex in 2012, emergency preparedness workers and hospital clinicians were struggling to improve patient outcomes with effective treatment, while staying within their budgets," said Dan Field, Vice President of Private Label and Kitting. "A decade later, budgets and the cost of healthcare are still problems, but I'm proud to say that our robust and expanding portfolio of products is not only helping control those costs, they're helping save lives and improve patient care across the continuum of healthcare."

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales and distribution in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is made up of six major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Allied 100, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

