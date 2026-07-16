SARONIC TECHNOLOGIES' INVESTMENT MARKS A TRANSFORMATIONAL OPPORTUNITY FOR BROWNSVILLE'S ECONOMY AND WORKFORCE

As announced Thursday by the Governor's Office, Saronic Technologies has selected Brownsville for a planned $3.2 billion investment that will create 10,000 jobs and generate lasting economic benefits for the region.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Thursday's announcement by the Governor's Office and the Port of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville EDC welcomes Saronic Technologies to Brownsville. The company's investment represents a transformational opportunity that will create high-quality jobs, strengthen the regional economy, and expand opportunities for our workforce, businesses and community.

"The arrival of Saronic Technologies at the Port of Brownsville marks another major step forward in the continued growth and diversification of our local economy, creating new opportunities for residents across Brownsville and the surrounding region. This investment is especially important for our community as we strengthen our position in advanced manufacturing and develop a more competitive, resilient economic market," said Mayor John Cowen, Jr., City of Brownsville. "Our local universities, colleges and workforce development partners are working cohesively to prepare residents for the job growth ahead, ensuring that opportunities created by companies like Saronic translate into meaningful careers for our community."

Saronic's planned $3.2 billion investment and the creation of 10,000 jobs at full buildout represent one of the most significant economic development projects in Brownsville's history. The project will provide new career opportunities for local residents while supporting long-term economic growth throughout Cameron County.

Beyond the direct investment, the project is expected to generate an estimated $168.4 billion in economic impact across Cameron County over the life of the project. This includes approximately $1.6 billion in economic activity during construction and an estimated $5.6 billion annually throughout 30 years of operations, reinforcing Brownsville's emergence as a major center for advanced manufacturing and maritime innovation.

"At Greater Brownsville EDC, our work doesn't end when a project is announced," said Ben Peña, Chairman of the Greater Brownsville EDC Board of Directors. "Our commitment is to help companies succeed by connecting them with the resources, partnerships and workforce they need to grow. When businesses succeed in Brownsville, our residents, local businesses and regional economy succeed alongside them. We are proud to welcome Saronic Technologies to our community and look forward to building a strong partnership for years to come."

The project is expected to generate more than $203 million in fiscal impact for the City of Brownsville, strengthening the community's ability to invest in public services and infrastructure.

Throughout the recruitment process, Greater Brownsville EDC worked alongside the Port of Brownsville, Cameron County and Point Isabel ISD to position our region for this historic investment. Greater Brownsville EDC also committed $10 million toward workforce development initiatives to help prepare local residents for the high-quality jobs the project will create.

As the project moves forward, Greater Brownsville EDC will continue working alongside Saronic Technologies and remains committed to supporting the company's long-term success in Brownsville.

"This investment is ultimately about creating opportunities for the people of Brownsville," said Gilberto Salinas, President and CEO of Greater Brownsville EDC. "Thousands of families will have access to high-quality careers, local businesses will benefit from increased economic activity and our young people will see a future where they can build successful careers right here at home. This is the kind of investment that creates lasting opportunity for our community."

To support the continued growth of Brownsville's advanced manufacturing ecosystem, Greater Brownsville EDC is developing the Greater Brownsville Tech Park, a 700-acre industrial park designed to accommodate suppliers and manufacturers supporting industry leaders such as Saronic Technologies and SpaceX. The project reflects the organization's long-term strategy of strengthening regional supply chains, attracting new investment, and creating opportunities for companies that want to grow alongside Brownsville's expanding aerospace, maritime, defense, and advanced manufacturing industries.

About Greater Brownsville EDC

The Greater Brownsville EDC is a Type A economic development organization dedicated to driving industrial growth in the Brownsville region. GBEDC supports business recruitment, retention, and expansion through strategic investments in infrastructure, workforce development, and industry-focused initiatives.

SOURCE Brownsville EDC