Sartori® Cheese Announces Erin Radtke as Newest Master Cheesemaker

Radtke will join an elite group of cheesemakers in an official ceremony on April 16, 2026

PLYMOUTH, Wis., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori® Cheese, a family-owned artisan cheese company based in Wisconsin, proudly announces Erin Radtke as its newest Master Cheesemaker. Radtke will be joining an elite group of cheesemakers who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to craftsmanship, education and quality.

Radtke's path to becoming a Master Cheesemaker is personal and uniquely local, having grown up next door to the very plant where she now crafts cheese.

Erin Radtke, Sartori Cheese's newest Master Cheesemaker

"When I was a little kid, I used to ride my bike around the block where Sartori is now based," Radtke recalled. "It's surreal to think I used to live so close to the plant and now I'm a Master Cheesemaker here. It feels like coming full circle."

Radtke began working at the Wisconsin plant in 2004, years before it became part of Sartori, and has since worked in numerous departments including packaging, boxing, waxing, wheel production and leadership roles.

The Master Cheesemaker certification process is notoriously demanding, requiring years of coursework, specialization and a comprehensive exam that can take more than 40 hours to complete. Radtke's mastery focuses on Open-Class Hard and Parmesan, cheeses that showcase both technical precision and creative innovation.

"This honor is a huge accomplishment for me, personally and professionally. It takes a long time to become a Master Cheesemaker," Radtke said. "Understanding and learning all the nuances of cheesemaking is incredibly rewarding and I couldn't be more excited to continue my craft at Sartori."

"We're proud to celebrate Erin and this well‑deserved achievement," said Sartori CEO Bert Sartori. "Cheesemaking has always been at the heart of our company, and Erin embodies the passion, craftsmanship and dedication that continue to move that tradition forward today."

Radtke's official recognition will take place at a ceremony at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin today, April 16, 2026, marking a milestone not only in her career but also in Sartori's continued commitment to excellence, education and the art of cheesemaking.

To learn more about the art of master cheesemaking, visit sartoricheese.com.

About Sartori Cheese:

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. To learn more about Sartori's commitment to artisan cheesemaking, visit www.sartoricheese.com or connect with Sartori on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Sartori Cheese