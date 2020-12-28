Sartori Cheese Drop Virtually Rings in the New Year

This event celebrates the city of Plymouth, known as the Cheese capital of the world. For the past 14 years the event has drawn thousands as the community comes together to welcome in the new year. The crescendo of the event is marked by a countdown and the lowering of a giant wedge of Sartori's world award-winning BellaVitano ® Gold Cheese.

Following CDC and Wisconsin State Guidelines, the 2020 Sartori Cheese drop was filmed in partnership with the Plymouth Arts Center and the Plymouth Fire Department. Jim Sartori, Chairman of Sartori Cheese, and his wife, Jan, were onsite to observe the tradition. "It wouldn't feel like New Year's Eve in Plymouth without the Sartori Cheese Drop – we're very appreciative to the Plymouth Art Center & Plymouth Fire Department for helping to keep the tradition alive this year. We wish everyone a happy new year and we look forward to a very bright 2021," said Sartori.

Find clips of the 14th Annual Sartori Cheese Drop here .

About Sartori

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email [email protected] .

