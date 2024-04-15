Sartori® Cheese Releases Two New Flavored Cheddars

Sriracha Cheddar, Italian Herb Cheddar add to brand's award-winning lineup of cheddars

PLYMOUTH, Wis., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori® Cheese, a Wisconsin-based artisan cheese company, is continuing its 85-year tradition of flavor innovation with the arrival of two new flavors. Sriracha Cheddar and Italian Herb Cheddar are now available nationwide, adding to the brand's renowned cheddar lineup.

Sartori Cheese has introduced two exciting new flavors: Sriracha Cheddar and Italian Herb Cheddar. Both flavors are available now nationwide.

An exciting take on Sartori's Old World Cheddar, the subtle heat and satisfying spice of Sriracha Cheddar adds a flavorful pop to every plate. Italian Herb Cheddar is an ode to Sartori's proud Italian heritage, combining a vibrant blend of rosemary, sage and oregano for a bold and zesty taste.

"We're excited to share Sriracha Cheddar and Italian Herb Cheddar with people all over the world," said Sartori Cheese CEO Bert Sartori. "Our Master Cheesemakers have worked hard to develop these two unique flavors, and we can't wait for everyone to experience them in the way they enjoy most."

Sartori has been crafting and refining the new flavors for several years, led by consumer research and requests from Sartori fans. Sartori's Master Cheesemakers recommend pairing each cheese with the following snacks and drinks to unlock an even more immersive flavor experience:

Italian Herb Cheddar: Pale lager, Cabernet Franc, red grapes, fig preserves, mixed olives, tiny orange and/or yellow tomatoes, soppressata, almonds, toasted baguette slices.

Pale lager, Cabernet Franc, red grapes, fig preserves, mixed olives, tiny orange and/or yellow tomatoes, soppressata, almonds, toasted baguette slices. Sriracha Cheddar: Dry pilsner, chilled Riesling, pears, green grapes, honey, pecans, sesame crackers.

Sriracha Cheddar and Italian Herb Cheddar, along with the rest of Sartori's award-winning cheeses, are available now at shop.sartoricheese.com and at retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the Master Cheesemakers fueling Sartori's eight-decade history of flavor exploration, visit sartoricheese.com.

About Sartori Cheese:

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. To learn more about Sartori's commitment to artisan cheesemaking, visit www.sartoricheese.com or connect with Sartori on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Sartori Cheese