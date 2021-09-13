Sartori® Cheese to Launch Garlic & Herb BellaVitano® Tweet this

The Sartori Family original cheese – BellaVitano – is both rich and creamy with a nutty, fruity flavor that is truly unique. To create Garlic & Herb BellaVitano, each wheel is hand-crafted with an artisan blend of garlic, lemon vest, Aleppo chili pepper, parsley and extra virgin olive oil.

Reminiscent of the flavors and traditions of the Sartori Family table, Garlic & Herb BellaVitano is nostalgic for Bert Sartori, president of Sartori Cheese. "Garlic, oregano and rosemary – these are the smells and tastes that take me back to the memories of growing up in an Italian family," said Sartori. "We are very excited to bring these flavors to life in our newest BellaVitano."

Look for Garlic & Herb BellaVitano in leading specialty cheese shops and regional retailers for the Holiday Season 2021.

About Sartori

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email [email protected].

