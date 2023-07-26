Sartori® Wins Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards

News provided by

Sartori Cheese

26 Jul, 2023, 10:29 ET

PLYMOUTH, Wis., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Sartori's® Cherrywood Smoked Cheddar took home Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards in the "Naturally Smoked Cheese" category. In addition, Sartori's® SarVecchio® Parmesan was awarded Silver in the "Cheese with Health Benefits" category, and Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano® was awarded Silver in the "Cheese with Alcohol" category.

Naturally smoking MontAmoré® with Cherrywood brings new life to the fruity and sweet notes in the cheddar. The aromatic Cherrywood smoke fills the mouth right away with a subtle, sweet-smoke flavor.

"All of us are honored to see Cherrywood Smoked Cheddar awarded on the world stage," said Pam Hodgson, Master Cheesemaker at Sartori® Cheese. "It exemplifies the teamwork and collaboration that we strive for every day. Our success starts with the care of our family farmers and reflects the dedication to quality by our Team Members."

The International Cheese & Dairy Awards is the world's largest cheese and dairy contest with over 5,500 entries per year. According to the ICDA, "Winning one of these prestigious awards means being part of an elite group and 125-year-old tradition of the very best in class."

Information on where to buy Cherrywood Smoked MontAmoré® and other world award-winning Sartori® cheese can be found at www.sartoricheese.com.

About Sartori: Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939.  Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition.  For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email [email protected].

For more information contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sartori Cheese

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.