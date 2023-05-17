Sartoria Dei Duchi announces the opening of their London Store

LONDON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartoria Dei Duchi is pleased to announce the opening of their new store in London at 23 Jermyn Street from 10:00 am until 6:30 pm on the 24th of May.

With a rich history dating back to 1664 when Charles II authorised Henry Jermyn, Earl of St. Albans to develop the area, Jermyn Street preserves its reputation worldwide as the premier location for the highest quality British artisanship. With this store's opening, Sartoria Dei Duchi is proud to establish its presence on the street that is home to London's finest men's tailors.

Founder and CEO Piero Pavone notes that this is a soft opening of the store, with plans already underway for a full-scale formal opening at summer's end, potentially during fashion week in September 2023.

Inspired by the lavish dress code and lifestyle of the dukes of the House of Acquaviva, an aristocratic landowning family in the Abruzzo region since the 14th century, Pavone introduced the Sartoria Dei Duchi collection in 2017, bringing the region's traditional bespoke aesthetic to today's menswear. The Maison's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are nestled in Atri, where each suit is hand-crafted, retaining the stamp of its creator.

The luxury, handmade Abruzzese suits, tuxedos, and accessories by Sartoria Dei Duchi offer contemporary bespoke alternatives to the highly structured or unlined suit silhouettes of Milanese, Roman, and Neapolitan tailors. Sartoria Dei Duchi's elegant signature style always permits ease to mesh beautifully with sophistication, by adopting techniques that date back generations to create a custom, contemporary shape with a fully lined, yet exceedingly lightweight, construction.

The new Jermyn Street store is the fourth location for Sartoria Dei Duchi, in addition to the Atri showroom located in the legendary Palazzo Sorricchio; and in Dubai, the stunning modern space at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, as well as a second location at the Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, which opened in March. They are delighted that clients in London will now be able to enjoy the bespoke service available in all of the brand's boutiques, which always ensures an impeccable fit and an esteemed tailor-made experience.

