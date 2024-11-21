Sartorius Stedim Biotech opens new Center for Bioprocess Innovation in Marlborough, USA

New research labs and process development services to enable next generation therapeutics

Up- and downstream process optimization, proof of concept runs, demos and trainings for customers

Coming 2025: two GMP suites for implementing novel manufacturing processes

AUBAGNE, France, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharmaceutical industry, today opened its new Center for Bioprocess Innovation in Marlborough, Massachusetts. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to foster collaboration, co-development and learning on site with customers and other external innovation partners, applying Sartorius' latest technologies in real-life bioprocess workflows.

L-R: Christian Dumais, Mayor of Marlborough; René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech; Maurice Phelan, President of Sartorius North America; Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development.

"Cell and gene therapies and other novel treatments offer promising solutions for patients with previously incurable diseases. However, these modalities are still in their infancy and often require the development of new manufacturing processes, in order to become more efficient and less costly. This cutting-edge innovation center enables us to leverage our bioprocessing tools and workflows expertise, ultimately accelerating and simplifying our customers' path to clinical trials," said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

The 63,000-square-foot facility houses research and service laboratories, as well as facilities for customer demos and trainings. Dedicated expert teams will offer process development, optimization and validation services. Currently hosting a team of 50 scientists and product developers, the new hub will have the capacity to accommodate more than 120 internal and external bioprocessing experts.

In 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech will add two multi-modality GMP suites, operating on Sartorius workflows and equipment. The suites will allow customers to extend their process development projects with Sartorius into the early stages of clinical production. With this, the company further expands its solution offering with a focus on developing novel manufacturing processes for next generation therapeutics.

"The Greater Boston area is home to an unparalleled ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth. As a global hub for biotechnology and life sciences, it offers access to world-renowned academic institutions, cutting-edge research facilities, and a highly skilled workforce. Moreover, the region's robust network of venture capital firms and industry partnerships provides ample opportunities for strategic collaborations. This is an ideal time and a great place to launch these capabilities which are so critical to the success of our customers," said Maurice Phelan, President of Sartorius North America.

"Massachusetts is the global epicenter of life sciences because of companies like Sartorius," said Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development. "This new center will serve as a hub that encourages open collaboration and creates comprehensive research pathways for experts. We look forward to this company's continued success, and we are grateful for their work ensuring that our communities have access to innovative therapeutic technologies."

Sartorius Stedim Biotech has expanded its presence in the area in the recent past. Initially operating from a shared lab in the Seaport District in Boston, the company acquired Marlborough-based purification expert WaterSep BioSeparations in 2020 and opened a new Customer Interaction Center (CIC) for Bioprocess Equipment in 2021, both located near the new Center for Bioprocess Innovation. More than 100 employees work at three sites in Marlborough, and around 1,800 people for Sartorius Stedim Biotech in North America.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,000 employees are working for customers around the globe.

