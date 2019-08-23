Sarver Vrooman Team Declares Their Independence After 20 Years in Operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Sarver, CPWA® and Peter Vrooman, CFA®, CIMA®, CRPC® have formed Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors, after working together as a team for over 20 years. The two founding partners manage $285 million for a select group composed primarily of accredited engineers, executives, and entrepreneurs. They are joined by their Operations Manager, Jessica Estes, an MBA from Avila and a veteran of the team for 12 years and Tyler McWhirt, Registered Associate.

On August 23rd the four-person team is moving in a non-competitive transfer to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, which is the Independent channel for Wells Fargo Advisors. Essentially, the team believes they will have the best of both worlds, the same robust technology, research, custody, and clearing platform with access to the same retirement planning, asset management, insurance, and lending capabilities of one of the world's largest and most profitable banks, paired with the freedom and flexibility of having their own independent practice with advanced branding capabilities, team building opportunities, ability to create their own culture and office setting, and most of all enhance the client experience with additional technology and staff. The team is excited about the custom modern large conference room, which the team designed specifically for holistic wealth management to include both internal and external partners to address the needs of their clients, such as estate planning attorneys, accountants, health insurance experts, and others.

"While technically we will own our own practice, we see our clients as our ultimate employer and we will always continue to work in their best interest," said Peter Vrooman, CFA®, CIMA®, CRPC®.

The team takes an educational approach and hosts many educational seminars and client events in the Kansas City metropolitan area. In 2018, both Peter Vrooman and Jonathan Sarver were ranked by Forbes as #15 and #16 respectively in the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking. Their new office will be located at 9237 Ward Parkway in Kansas City, MO, in the iconic 9237 building, very close to where their clients live and work. Beginning August 23rd the team can be reached at www.svwealthadvisors.com or 816-601-1150.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisor or their firms in exchnage for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. Investment products and servies are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors is a separate entity from WFAFN. About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. For 18 years, Wells Fargo Advisor Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful fnancial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of Jan 1, 2019 WFAFN has grown to operate nationwide with 1293 owners and advisors in 615 practices administering over $97.0 billion in cleints assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Compnay. wfafinet.com CAR 0719-03957

