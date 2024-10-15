SAS AESTHETIC INSTITUTE INTRODUCES GROUNDBREAKING, NONINVASIVE PROCEDURE TO REDUCE URINARY INCONTINENCE

Newest Procedures for Incontinence, Aesthetics and Weight Loss Introduced at Fall Wellness Event, Oct. 23

MOKENA, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS Aesthetic Institute, Mokena's premier provider of integrative health and wellness services, is the first to offer a leading-edge, noninvasive procedure that use electromagnetic energy to build and strengthen pelvic floor muscles for men and women with incontinence. SAS Aesthetics is a health and wellness center offering unconventional treatment options to promote quick healing for patients struggling with significant health problems and weight issues.

The new device, EMSELLA, will be demonstrated during the Center's Fall Health and Wellness Makeover event, 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, and attendees will also learn about the latest breakthroughs in weight loss, anti-aging and pain relief.

"There are more than 25 million Americans struggling with pelvic floor weakness and incontinence," says Michael S. Romberg, MD, FACS, board-certified general surgeon and founder of SAS Surgical and SAS Aesthetic Institute. "EMSELLA is a noninvasive procedure that strengthens pelvic floor muscles and improves sexual function. It also is an effective for postpartum patients dealing with urinary leaking and men struggling with erectile dysfunction."

Patients are fully clothed and sit in the EMSELLA chair, which uses muscle contractions to strengthen the pelvic floor over time. A 30-minute session is equivalent to doing 11,200 Kegel exercises. Dr. Romberg recommends that patients do six sessions over three weeks for best results. He says there is no pain or downtime with EMSELLA and after treatment, patients can immediately return to daily activities without worrying about incontinence.

Dr. Romberg, who also specializes in wound healing, is on staff at hospitals Advocate South Suburban and University of Chicago-Ingalls Memorial.

At SAS Aesthetics and SAS Surgical, services range from general doctor consultations to specialized cancer treatments, wound care management, weight loss options, aesthetic treatments and much more.

To learn more about EMSELLA and myriad treatment options for aesthetics and weight loss, you are invited to attend a complimentary Fall Wellness Event, 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at SAS Aesthetics, 19657 LaGrange Rd., Mokena. Attendees will have an opportunity to try the EMSELLA chair and enjoy refreshments, special discounts on procedures, giveaways and raffle prizes. To RSVP: call 708-476-8205. For more information on SAS Aesthetics, log on to: www.sasaesthetics.com.

SOURCE SAS Aesthetic Institute