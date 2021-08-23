SAS an enterprise fraud management Leader, says research firm

Notably, SAS' enterprise fraud solution suite, inclusive of SAS ® Fraud Management and SAS ® Visual Investigator, was the only solution to earn Forrester's highest potential score in the model explainability and governance criteria. The global research and advisory firm also gave SAS the top marks possible in 14 other criteria, including:

Supervised and unsupervised machine learning.

Model building.

Rules-based risk scoring and alerting.

Reporting.

Analyst investigation.

Segmentation and behavioral profiles.

Scalability in customer accounts.

Workflow and ease of model building differentiate the EFM vendors, according to Forrester's assessment. "SAS sports a strong management for risk scoring," the report notes – and its "administrator management and model explainability and enhancement plans really shine."

Forrester's evaluation of SAS further highlights: "Managing supervised and unsupervised machine learning risk scoring algorithms is intuitive and offers robust model explainability. Visual tools allow for creating and managing entity (customer) segments for risk scoring models. In investigators' queue management, case routing prioritization is flexible and configurable."

"The pandemic uniquely challenged organizations' anti-fraud tactics and technologies when, suddenly, irregular patterns and behaviors became the norm," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Fraud and Security Intelligence at SAS. "Our solutions' agility, configurability and scalability helped our banking and non-financial customers alike adapt amid the crisis and, I believe, are among the hallmarks underpinning this recognition from Forrester and other recent prestigious analyst firm accolades."

"Moving forward, enterprise decisioning is a paramount priority for SAS," added Bradley. "We will migrate the entire fraud and security intelligence portfolio to SAS® Viya® over the next year, enabling enhanced integration with SAS solutions for risk, marketing and other priority areas on a singular, cloud-native platform."

Across banking, insurance, government, health care and other sectors, SAS is helping customers big and small redefine fraud prevention, AML compliance and public security. Learn more by diving into the e-book High Velocity Decisions. Trusted Outcomes.

