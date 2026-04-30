SAS and Dude Perfect achieve GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title to mark company's 50th anniversary

SAS Innovate attendees achieve Most people performing a double high-five simultaneously

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS INNOVATE -- No one was left hanging when renowned entertainment group Dude Perfect and more than 1,300 SAS customers, users, partners and employees broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for Most people performing a double high five simultaneously. The record-setting event, involving 671 pairs of attendees, took place at SAS Innovate, the premier data and AI conference, and was coordinated by Dude Perfect as part of SAS' 50th anniversary celebration.

"This display of camaraderie encapsulates a culture of collaboration and innovation we've spent 50 years cultivating." Post this HIGH-FIVE! Dude Perfect and more than 1,300 SAS Innovate attendees broke the Guinness World Records title for Most people performing a double high-five simultaneously to mark the company's 50th anniversary.

"This display of camaraderie encapsulates a culture of collaboration and innovation we've spent 50 years cultivating," said SAS Chief Marketing Officer Jenn Chase. "We always enjoy pushing the art of what's possible. It's exciting to see that same spirit channeled into achieving something memorable together."

Learn more about SAS' 50th anniversary and future vision at sas.com/50.

A representative from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS was present to verify the achievement.

From high-fives to high tech

SAS isn't just raising the bar when it comes to high-fives. At SAS Innovate, the company is showcasing advancements in areas such as AI governance, agentic systems, digital twins and quantum AI, with continued emphasis on responsible innovation that delivers meaningful real-world outcomes.

Check out all the SAS Innovate news and announcements.

Today's announcement was made at SAS Innovate, the company's global data and AI conference, as SAS celebrates 50 years of innovation. This year's event is proudly supported by our partner sponsors, including Microsoft, Intel and AWS.

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SOURCE SAS