SAS boosts government cloud business with FedRAMP Ready Status

CARY, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, the leader in analytics, has completed FedRAMP Ready status, enabling more US federal government agencies to move to the SAS® Cloud. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Project Management Office authorized Ready status for the SAS Cloud for Government platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering.

Federal customers will benefit from this unique offering, which was configured to meet FedRAMP requirements. It provides the foundation for SAS products in the cloud and enables the creation, use and support of SAS products and services. As part of the FedRAMP Ready process, the SAS Cloud PaaS environment was evaluated by a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) using evidence, interviews and observations. The evaluation found that the environment displays strengths with documentation, network architecture, configuration management and vulnerability monitoring practices.

Run by the US General Services Administration, FedRAMP is a governmentwide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services to ensure the protection of federal information.

"We look forward to more comprehensively supporting our federal clients' digital transformations as they move their data and analytics initiatives to secure and compliant clouds," said Grant Brooks, Vice President of SAS US Government.

