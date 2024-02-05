SAS channel leader John Carey recognized as 2024 CRN Channel Chief

The list celebrates exceptional leadership, innovation and growth in the IT channel industry

CARY, N.C., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS Vice President of Global Channels John Carey has been named to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The honor recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who drive strategy and set the channel agenda for their companies.

Carey oversees SAS' powerful channel ecosystem, encompassing more than 1,700 unique partners across 97 countries. The industry-leading AI and analytics company is placing a greater emphasis on channels as it charts a path toward future growth. Under Carey's leadership, channels play an increasingly heavy role in the company's future, which further embraces partners as accelerators and innovators that generate value. For example, SAS recently announced its shift to a new distribution model for its solution provider (resell) partners. The strategic move simultaneously arms partners with additional reach and resources to grow their business and enables SAS to deliver its cutting-edge AI and analytics solutions on a larger scale.

"I know firsthand the power of an effective, innovative channel organization. Leveraging channels puts companies and their partners in the right position to uncover disruptive opportunities and solve customer challenges," Carey said. "That's why I'm committed to working in lockstep with our own partners at SAS to make it even easier for them to do business with us and deliver real, impactful results for our customers."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

Carey has over two decades of experience in the IT channel industry. Before SAS, Carey led and executed global channel initiatives for Autodesk, MercuryGate International and Citrix.

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online.

About SAS
SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company 
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved. 

