SAS expands hosted managed services to AWS

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS INNOVATE - Data and artificial intelligence (AI) leader SAS has officially expanded its SAS-hosted managed services to Amazon Web Services (AWS). A strategic addition to the SAS Managed Services portfolio, the expansion gives customers more options for how they choose to deploy and manage their investments in industry-leading SAS technology and solutions.

SAS customers have always reaped the benefits of SAS® Viya® as a cloud agonistic and cloud portal platform. Now, not only will they have their pick of cloud provider, but they can also select from SAS' catalog of cutting-edge products and solutions deployed as a hosted managed service, including SAS Viya, on AWS. Customers will benefit from SAS expertise from start to finish, with SAS installing, configuring, securing, operating and maintaining its platforms and solutions in the cloud environment.

"We designed SAS Managed Services to provide our customers with the best of SAS: our software, services, support and expertise," said Jay Upchurch, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at SAS. "The growth we've seen over the last few years is proof it's working, and we're thrilled to bring the full SAS Managed experience to our AWS customers. That means that we're enabling even more of our customers to get the best SAS has to offer, in the way that works best for them, in their cloud of choice."

SAS Managed Services shorten the distance between data and value by delivering maximum uptime with minimal administrative overhead. Customers also see additional advantages like reduced costs, retirement of technical debt and increased speed and security, so they can focus on what matters: innovation and real results.

"The expansion of SAS-hosted managed services to AWS is a smart move that makes SAS available to more customers, giving those customers more choice with how they want to leverage data and AI within their organizations," said Steve White, Program Vice President of Channels and Alliances at IDC. "This shows SAS is serious about its strategy and meeting customers where they are."

SAS simplifies the modernization process from SAS® 9 to SAS Viya for customers already on AWS or those looking for the right cloud provider to suit their needs. With SAS' full product suite available on AWS, it is easier than ever for customers to use the strengths of both partners for the benefit of their business.

